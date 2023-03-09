High court upholds Clinch murder conviction

Mar. 8—HOMERVILLE — The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the murder conviction and life sentence of a man convicted of murder in Clinch County in 2016.

Steven Maurice Monroe, 26, was found guilty of nearly 40 charges against him including murder charges at a trial in 2016. He was sentenced to life plus 190 years following the jury's verdict.

Although the court upheld his murder conviction, it struck down his convictions on some related weapons charges and sent them back down to a trial court to correct sentencing errors, court documents show.

Monroe was convicted for the death of Clay Cross, 22, who was shot and killed when gunfire broke out May 10, 2014, at the 912 Club on Reddick Street in Homerville, according to court documents.

Cross was home from college visiting for Mother's Day. At approximately 10:30 p.m., he stopped at the 912 Club. He left his best friend in a car and went inside the club.

Minutes later, shots rang out inside the nightclub. Cross was struck and killed. Another man was injured by a bullet fragment. Cross was not the intended target, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He was there to check on a gig working as a DJ. His stage name was DJ Flocka.

