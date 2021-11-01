High court won't take case involving Hunter Biden ex-partner

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington on Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Devon Archer, a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden, who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. As is typical the justices did not comment in leaving a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud.

As is typical, the justices did not comment in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction of Devon Archer. A lower court judge had earlier set aside a jury verdict that found Archer guilty of fraud and ordered a new trial.

Biden was not involved in the effort to defraud the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe in a scheme that involved the sale of bonds, but participants in the fraud invoked his name to enhance their credentials, according to court records.

Archer was convicted in 2018. His conviction was overturned later that year before the court of appeals in New York reinstated it in 2020.

Biden and Archer had been business partners, and both served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dad, infant hit by gunfire when driver unloads in road rage shooting, Texas cops say

    There were several children in the vehicle at the time, police said.

  • Southwest pilot under investigation for allegedly using anti-Biden phrase

    The pilot signed off to passengers aboard a flight by saying, “Let’s go, Brandon,” which has become code in some conservative circles for "F--- Joe Biden."

  • Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

    Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their parties' base voters in opposite ends of Virginia as they worked to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and Democrats are scrambling to stave off disaster after public polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks. After campaigning across northern Virginia on Saturday, Youngkin departed for the far southwest tip of the state, a Republican stronghold, on Sunday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Thailand, Australia and Israel eased international border restrictions significantly on Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering a broad test of demand for travel worldwide. The relaxation contrasts with tightening lockdowns elsewhere, notably in eastern Europe, where infections have hit record numbers, and in parts of China, which has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic despite relatively few cases. Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists arrived in the Thai capital for quarantine-free travel after the Southeast Asian nation approved visitors from more than 60 countries, including China and the United States.

  • Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 31-17 loss to Mississippi State

    The key talking points from the No. 12 Wildcats’ loss to the Bulldogs.

  • Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law

    The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case the justices will hear Wednesday comes as gun violence has surged, and it could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives. The case centers on New York's restrictive gun permit law and whether challengers to the law have a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

  • Supreme Court rejects religious groups' challenge of New York abortion rule

    Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted review of the case.

  • Donald Trump Jr is running one of the internet’s most offensive t-shirt stores - how does he get away with it?

    The former president’s son’s clothing line traffics in liberal-triggering slogans and anti-vaccine rhetoric

  • Netherlands to impose new coronavirus curbs as infections jump

    The Netherlands will impose new coronavirus restrictions this week in a bid to curb a recent surge in infections, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday. "We can't escape having to take new measures", De Jonge said. De Jonge did not give details of the new measures, which he said would be decided on Tuesday.

  • Ryanair says Boeing set 'delusionary' double-digit price rise

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said that Boeing was "delusionary" for imposing a double-digit price increase for an order for the 737 MAX 10 during talks earlier this year. Speaking in a video presentation following the airline's latest financial results, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Boeing's approach was "delusionary". Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

  • The political environment looks like 2014, and that's scary news for Democrats

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • U.S. Supreme Court justices weigh in on Texas near-total abortion ban

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday held arguments in a major abortion dispute, weighing whether Texas state courts should be barred from hearing cases brought against abortion providers under a Republican-backed law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure and lets private citizens enforce it. The justices were hearing separate challenges by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to the Texas law. Abortion rights in the United States are hanging in the balance as the nine justices take up the dispute over the Texas law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy before hearing arguments on Dec. 1 https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-abortion-instant/u-s-supreme-court-takes-up-case-that-could-limit-abortion-rights-idUSKCN2CY1P9 over the legality of a Mississippi measure prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Maryland man pleads guilty to starting scam website that offered to sell COVID-19 vaccine for $30

    A Maryland man faces up to 20 years in prison after confessing to a COVID-19 vaccine scam. Odunayo Oluwalade, 25, pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud conspiracy Friday for starting a phony website that promised to sell the Moderna vaccine “ahead of time,” according to the Department of Justice. Oluwalade, his cousin Olakitan and a third man, Kelly Williams, were arrested in February, just ...

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Abiy calls on citizens to take up arms against rebels

    Abiy Ahmed says advancing Tigray People's Liberation Front are "pushing the country to its demise."

  • MLB Rumors: Tim Hyers leaving role as Red Sox hitting coach

    Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers reportedly won't return to the team in 2022 after four successful seasons in Boston.

  • As Supreme Court hears Texas abortion cases, questions linger about vitality of Roe v. Wade

    Even though the cases may be decided on narrow grounds, observers will be listening for signals about where the court stands on broader questions.

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to weigh public access to surveillance court rulings

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the public has a right to see significant decisions issued by a secretive court that approves government surveillance requests including some that are highly contentious. The justices turned away an American Civil Liberties Union bid to gain access to U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court decisions made before 2015 involving what former President George W. Bush's administration called the "global war on terrorism" after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The ACLU had appealed a decision by a specialized appellate court on surveillance matters denying it such access.

  • Republican contender in Virginia avoids Trump’s campaign event

    Glenn Youngkin to give Trump’s ‘tele rally’ a wide berthOpinion: Republican racial culture war reaches new heights Glenn Youngkin in northern Virginia at the weekend. Photograph: Brian Cahn/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump was scheduled to host a Virginia campaign event on Monday for Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor in a race headed down to the wire. But Youngkin will not participate, as he attempts to balance appeals to the former president’s supporters with a

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

    The White House's press secretary did not travel to Europe with President Joe Biden after members of her household tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Musk vows to sell $6bn Tesla stake if UN shows how cash can 'solve world hunger'

    Elon Musk has said he is prepared to sell Tesla shares worth $6bn (£4.4bn) if the United Nations can demonstrate how it would feed 42m people.