🌱 High Demand Jobs In Austin + Craft Beer Boom + Green Brick

Morning, people of Austin! It's me again, Gabriela Couvillion, your host of the Austin Daily.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 73 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories in Austin today:

Although unemployment has dropped in Austin, the demand for certain jobs continues to rise. According to Workforce Solutions Capital area, "jobs in the leisure & hospitality industry, like restaurants and hotels, saw the biggest need for employees in the Austin metro area last year versus any other industry." Robby Nethercut, Chief operations officer at Z’Tejas restaurant said, "Before the pandemic you didn’t have an issue finding people, you would have people coming in saying 'hey are you hiring,' and you’d be able to hire people that way." Now, "the pandemic has really changed the game when it came to hiring, as it can be difficult to bring in new help," he said. For more information, visit: (FOX 7 Austin) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for canned craft beers has gone up, which means there's "a boom for this Austin business." American Canning, which "makes canning supplies for craft breweries through an e-commerce platform," recently "signed a long-term lease to occupy a nearly 155,000-square-foot facility at Park 183 – an industrial site near the Austin airport." CEO David Racino said, "demand for their product surged when craft breweries closed taprooms and pivoted to packaged sales. He said, "it added more than 270 clients 'overnight' by the end of March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began." American Canning plans to move into the space at Park 183 in the spring. For more details, visit: (KVUE.com) On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Green Brick Partners, Inc. announced it will be expanding into Austin "through its Trophy Signature Homes brand" which "constructs superior, affordable homes with best-in-class energy-efficient features and an industry-leading lineup of luxury upgrades included as standard features." The company is "Fortune Magazine’s 2021 fastest growing public homebuilder and land developer in the United States." Jed Dolson, Green Brick Partners Chief Operating Officer and Executive VP, said, “Economic opportunities and an unmatched quality of life have driven people to relocate to the Austin area, creating a robust demand for new homes." She added, "By expanding our footprint to the Austin market, we seek to alleviate some of these issues through our value-rich, entry-level homes.” For more information, visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders and read: (The Bakersfield Californian)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Hey Austin, are you looking to buy a house, refinance or just explore your options? Check out the new Patch Mortgage Center for all your home financing needs!

Today in Austin:

Virtual Cardio and Strength Free Online Class by Stronger Austin. (6:30 a.m.)

Cover to Cover: A Look at the Asiatic Fleet Exhibit at National Museum of the Pacific War. (9 a.m.)

Receive a Free Box of Girl Scout Cookies When You Donate Blood at We Are Blood. (9 a.m.)

Buff City Soap Brings Plant-Based Products to Kyle at 5401 Farm to Market 1626. (10 a.m.)

Board Information Session at Austin ISD. (5:30 p.m.)

Texas Live Band Karaoke at Baker Street Pub. (9 p.m.)

From my notebook:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Something More — (Visit website)

Add your business here

Events:

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop-What Everyone Needs to Know About Divorce (February 12)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (February 15)

Add your event

Job listings:

Loving the Austin Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at DowntownAustin@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today! I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update.

— Gabriela Couvillion

About me: I'm an active mom of two grown sons and lifelong San Antonio resident. I received a BA in Spanish from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and in my free time I immerse myself in creative writing. Thanks for reading Patch, and feel free to reach out if you have any news and happenings you think may appeal to our readers!

This article originally appeared on the Austin Patch