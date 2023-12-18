High Desert Farmers Market offers plenty of holiday treats, culinary gifts

Dress warmly and wear a visor to keep the rising sun out of your eyes when you visit the High Desert Farmers Market this holiday season.

The Market opens 8 a.m. but vendors are skilled at multi-tasking. Well before then, they are setting up their canopy, trailer or truck windows.

Holding a carrot cake loaf, manager Scott Williams knows the Old Town Baking Company varieties and makes buying bread easy.

Old Town Baking Company

If you enter the Farmers Market through what this reporter calls “the back gate” east of Fish Hatchery Road, one of the first vendors is Old Town Baking Company.

Their double canopy spotlights tables loaded with trays holding more than 65 different varieties of freshly baked breads, cookies, cakes and specialty seasonal items.

Scott Williams is the manager and one of the most enthusiastic vendors there.

His knowledge is amazing. Looking for the perfect bread for bread pudding, French toast or grilled cheese sandwiches? He knows what to buy.

A decades-old veteran of the Market, Old Town is legendary throughout southern California.

Two store locations in Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino offer in-person shopping. Their wholesale component truck fresh loaves to specialty and gourmet grocers and delis such as Sprouts and Gelson’s. Sprouts opens in Victorville in March 2024.

Old Town opened its door in 1999 and quickly became a popular stop for customers. Their most popular bread is Miner’s Sourdough, which is also perfect for grilled cheese ─ we asked.

It’s no surprise Scott’s van is empty on the way home. He sells out almost every week. The breads contain no preservatives, and many buyers admit they never want to run out, buying in bulk and stocking their freezers.

Seasonal, tasty loaves like pumpkin chocolate disappear quickly so it pays to shop early. Weekly favorites include banana bread. Cookies ─ Italian gourmet, drop cookies and peanut butter ─ come in handy “clamshell” boxes, perfect for gifts or for snacking while shopping.

Online orders are welcome, and you will find more varieties available to purchase.

Old Town Baking Company’s main location is 8631 Baseline Road, Rancho Cucamonga. You can reach them at (909) 945-0400 or by visiting www.oldtownbakingco.com and Facebook.

A "cool" catering business and food vendor ready to go places, Wicked Travel is the Gonzalez Perez family, Jennifer, Arturo and Jordan.

Wicked Travel

When trying to find a “cool name for a catering business that’s going places,” the Gonzalea Perez family ─ Jennifer, husband Jordan and his dad Arturo ─ settled on “Wicked Travel.”

It's been a busy start to their first year in the “food court business,” but they are indeed ready to “go places.”

A relative newcomer to the High Desert Farmers Market, the owners are already planning to participate in other farmers markets, commercial and sports events at schools and hospitals.

Their menu is what many foodies call “basic comfort foods’ for both American and Mexican fans. The burgers, tacos, dogs and fries share the menu with chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers and “Wicked Queso.”

Wicked Travel also caters private events.

Customer favorites are making waves because of the simple menu offering the delicious flavor profiles ─ interesting seasoning combinations ─ and the fresh ingredients.

As we said, comfort food is key, but the Wicked Dog, bacon cheeseburger, and chili fries are on demand wherever they go.

Their cocoa is also extremely popular, especially on brisk mornings and when you’re waiting for your order.

Another favorite is the Wicked Burger, which is served without cheese. It just awaits your choices of toppings

Wicked Dog or nachos can be topped just for you from the plentiful options available. Many condiments and sauces await.

Just place your order and choose as many or as few toppings as you wish, spicy, mild or a combination. There is jalapeno, tomatoes, onions, peppers, pickles, mushrooms, grilled onions, nacho cheese, jalapeno ranch and more.

Sodas and water are also available.

For more information or to book Wicked Dog for your next event, call (442) 327-5240 or connect with them on Facebook Wicked Travel or on Instagram, wickedtravel23.

When you go

What: High Desert Farmers Market, 18244 Bear Valley Road, Victor Valley College lower campus.

When: Every Thursday rain or shine from 8 a.m. to noon.

Contact: 760-247-3769, contact@highdesertfarmersmarket.com, Highdesertfarmersmarket.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: High Desert Farmers Market offers plenty of holiday gift ideas