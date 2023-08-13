High-dollar bicycles stolen in series of burglaries in Kern Place, UTEP area

Thieves have stolen bicycles in a series of burglaries of home storage sheds and garages that were left unlocked in the neighborhood of Kern Place and the University of Texas at El Paso, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

There have been at least six similar thefts of bicycles, which ranged in price from $300 to nearly $6,000, including motorized bicycles, Crime Stoppers said. The unsolved burglary spree is the Crime of the Week.

Investigators have obtained security camera videos showing at least two different men suspected of the thefts.

A man, who has tattoos on his neck, is suspected in a recent series of bicycle thefts from homes in the Kern Place neighborhood of West El Paso.

A man with a baseball cap and a backpack hops a rock wall and looks around a backyard at night in a 39-second video clip released by Crime Stoppers.

A security camera images shows a man suspected in a series of bicycle thefts from homes in the Kern Place neighborhood of West El Paso.

The burglar had a thin build, a mustache and tattoos on his neck, face and arms. The second suspect is also a man who is thin and was wearing a two-tone baseball cap, a black T-shirt, bluejeans and dark shoes, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with any information on the bicycle thieves may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org.

