High-earning English graduates moving to Scotland will pay 78pc marginal tax rate

Graduates of English universities who get a high-paying job in Scotland are facing a top rate of tax totalling more than 75 per cent after Humza Yousaf’s government imposed more increases.

Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary, used Tuesday’s Scottish Budget to announce a new 45p tax band, to be applied to income between £75,000 and £125,140 from next April.

Those with income between £100,000 and £125,140 will pay an effective rate of 67.5 per cent on this slice, as the tax-free personal allowance is withdrawn. This rises to 69.5 per cent when National Insurance is taken into account.

But graduates also face having to repay their student loans at a rate of 9 per cent of their income above a relatively low threshold.

When this is added, their tax burden on their income between £100,000 and £125,140 will rise to an extraordinary 78.5 per cent.

This could increase further to 84.5 per cent if they also have a postgraduate loan, repayable at a rate of 6 per cent of their income.

Potential ‘brain drain’

The disclosure heightens business concerns that the SNP tax increase will make it more difficult to attract the best young talent to Scotland, with the potential for a “brain drain” to England.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) has warned around 114,000 Scots in the new band will pay up to £1,871.13 more income tax next year, and up to £5,231.81 more than someone on the same salary in other parts of the UK.

Ms Robison also increased the top rate of tax in Scotland by 1p to 48p, hitting 40,000 workers with income over £125,140. This is 3p in the pound higher than the top rate levied south of the Border.

The increases also mean that the cross-Border tax gap between Scotland and England widens further, with someone earning £100,000 paying £3,346 more than if they lived in England. Anyone earning £28,867 will pay more in Scotland.

Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories’ finance secretary, highlighted the 78.5 per cent figure, saying: “The SNP’s Budget might have been deliberately designed to discourage skilled graduates from moving to Scotland.

“The constant widening of the tax gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK means that those from elsewhere will be even harder hit, and that will be a profound impediment in all sorts of sectors, from the financial sector to industry, medicine and dentistry.

“That will be a disaster for tackling Scotland’s sluggish growth, which we must do if we are to pay for public services.”

The CIOT confirmed that graduates would face handing over 78.5 per cent of their income between £100,000 and £125,140 if they had a student loan.

Once their income reaches £125,141, the marginal tax rate would fall to 59 per cent. This comprises the 48 per cent top rate in Scotland plus two per cent National Insurance plus their 9 per cent loan repayment.

Again this would increase by six per cent, this time to 65 per cent, if they also had a postgraduate loan. Their marginal tax rates would fall again once the loans had been paid off.

Official projections state that 113,763 people in Scotland will be liable for the new 45p when it is introduced next April.

Business group CBI Scotland has warned the new tax band will “harm Scotland’s ability to attract highly skilled employees and our competitiveness nationally and internationally.”

But the new band is projected to generate only £74 million thanks to behavioural change from higher earners wanting to avoid it.

This could involve them refusing promotions, working shorter hours or getting paid with dividends, which are taxed at a lower rate by the UK Government.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

