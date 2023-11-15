High end car stolen, taken on joy ride

Nov. 15—MOULTRIE — Only 25 minutes after the theft of an $80,000 2023 Yukon, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office arrested two men, both in their mid to late 20s.

"The owner of the vehicle received an On-Star notification of suspicious movement," said the CCSO criminal investigator of the case, Austin Cannon. "It was about 2:30 in the morning on Sunday when his phone went off and he then notified us of the theft."

The vehicle was located near Whitfield Road and returned to the owner.

The individuals were able to gain access to the vehicle through use of the key fob.

"They had broken into two vehicles the previous day," said Cannon. "They stole a firearm as well as two purses, and the fob to the Yukon was in one of them."

All items were recovered during the time of the arrest.

The driver of the vehicle is being charged with two counts of theft by stolen property, two counts of entering automobiles and one count each for possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a committed felon.

The accomplice, who was the passenger in the vehicle, is being charged with party to a crime.