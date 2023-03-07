‘High-end’ cars stolen from Waltham dealership; police investigating

An investigation is underway after a plethora of pricey cars were pilfered from a local car dealership on Tuesday.

Waltham Police say they responded to Eastside Motoring on Bear Hill Road for a larceny report. Arriving officers learned many expensive cars and car parts were taken.

Officials did not clarify how many cars were stolen or what parts were taken.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Waltham Police.

No further information was made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

