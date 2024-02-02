This high-end furniture store is coming to a popular East End plaza. Here's what to know

A high-end furniture shop is opening a new location at a popular East End shopping center.

Ethan Allen has signed a lease for a 7,000-square-foot space at Paddock Shops, 4055 Summit Plaza Drive. The shop is moving into the space formerly occupied by Victoria's Secret, 4230 Summit Plaza Drive, according to planning documents filed with Louisville Metro Government.

The store is expected to open in April or May, a company spokeswoman told the Courier Journal.

Ethan Allen operates one Louisville location at 4607 Shelbyville Road, close to Mall St. Matthews.

An illustration of the new Ethan Allen store set to open this spring at Paddock Shops in far eastern Jefferson County.

Asked if the new store would have any effect on the existing Shelbyville Road location, a company spokeswoman said she had "no further information."

The Connecticut-based furniture retailer, founded in 1932, sells a variety of home furnishings and offers interior design services.

"This will allow us to provide even better service to our clients, and the new design center will feature all our newest innovative technology, and best designer workstations and tools to provide great service," the company said of the upcoming location in a statement.

Paddock Shops sold to new owners, a CBRE Investment Management fund, for $96.8 million in December 2023.

The shopping center, formerly known as The Summit, first opened in 2001. It was bought by Boston-based CPT Capital Management in 2013 and renamed Paddock Shops.

The retail hub is home to more than 55 eateries and retailers, including Williams Sonoma, Talbots, Men's Warehouse, GAP and Barnes & Noble.

Growth & development reporter Matthew Glowicki can be reached at mglowicki@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4000 or on Twitter @mattglo.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ethan Allen opening new store in Louisville Paddock Shops