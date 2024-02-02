High-end furniture store set to open in Pittsford this spring

A high-end furniture store is set to open in Pittsford this spring.

Ethan Allen, a furniture store and design studio, is scheduled to open in April in Pittsford Square on Monroe Avenue, according to Jared Roth, third-generation owner of the Ethan Allen Rochester and Syracuse locations. The 5,500-square-foot store will be at 3240 Monroe Ave., in the storefront currently occupied by JoS. A. Bank, a men's clothing store. The shopping plaza is across the road from Pittsford Plaza.

JoS. A Bank will be permanently closing its Pittsford store on Feb. 5, according to a sign posted at the store. The business is directing customers to Men's Warehouse, which is owned by the same company, Tailored Brands.

The lone Ethan Allen location in the Rochester region is currently near Eastview Mall in Victor, Ontario County, and has operated in the area since 1972. Roth said that he plans to "eventually" close the Victor store, making the Pittsford location the only Ethan Allen store in the Rochester region. A timeline for the closure has not been set.

Roth said that the the new interior design studio will offer a "wow" experience for clients.

“If you've seen our design studio in Dewitt, New York, you'll recognize the look of our new Pittsford studio — it will have a fresh vibe with a black and white palette, clean-lined cabinetry, new floors and finishes and familiar displays of our furnishings with colorful and textural additions from our designers," Roth said.

Experienced, full-time designers will be available at the store four to five days a week, he said.

The Pittsford Ethan Allen will be open Mondays through Saturdays and will be closed on Sundays. Hours have not yet been set.

Ethan Allen Rochester has its own distribution center, trucks and in-house staff who handle deliveries, Roth noted.

The store is aiming to open on April 23, and has planned a grand opening event for May 3.

