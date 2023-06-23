A high-end recruiter had to take down a listing for a $127,000 live-in dog nanny after the ad went viral on TikTok, and 2,000 applications flooded in

A billionaire family was hiring a live-in dog nanny for $127,000. alexei_tm/Getty Images

One billionaire family is offering $127,000 for a full-time live-in dog nanny for their two dogs.

The job went viral on TikTok and was pulled after the family received nearly 2,000 applications.

The role is demanding and requires working irregular hours as well as traveling with the dogs.

One billionaire family, looking to spend large on their dogs, put out a dream job advert for a dog nanny in London that pays £100,000 ($127,000) and went viral on TikTok.

The now-deleted job listing, viewed by Insider, was posted by Fairfax and Kensington — a high-end recruitment agency for private staff in London — and sought a full-time dog nanny to live with a family in the city's expensive Kensington district.

"Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced Dog Nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs," the recruiter for the job, George Ralph Dunn, posted on Linkedin.

"They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs."

Although the position sounds like a walk in the park for many, it's actually quite demanding and includes working "irregular hours" according to the New York Post.

It requires providing "unparalleled care and attention to the dogs, treating them as valued members of the family," and coordinating all vet appointments, vaccinations, and health check-ups, per the Post.

The nanny would have to plan a "personalized exercise regime," for each dog as well as accompany them for domestic and international travel.

"The clients are billionaires looking for best-in-class service, so when it comes to their dogs, they're happy to pay," Dunn told Kennedy News, per the Post. "When money is no object, people want the best, and you attract the best with the best salary."

Dunn added that the job includes six weeks off a year, but this isn't guaranteed with such high-profile clients.

"If they want to go to Monaco tomorrow, you'd be on a private jet flying with those dogs," he said. "You really do need to drop everything and be there when they call and leave your private life on the back burner."

Dunn told Fox TV Stations that the job listing had to be pulled from the website because applications increased from 300 to about 2,000 in just a few days.

The hype around the role was partly influenced by media coverage, as well as TikTok videos about the job description, with some gaining over one million views.

Dunn did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about the role.

