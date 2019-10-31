What Is High-Frequency Trading?

High frequency trading (HFT) is controversial. Some investors say it lets people capitalize off of opportunities that may vanish quite quickly. Others say high frequency trading distorts the markets. Supporters of high frequency trades have rhetoric in their corner, but opponents have data. Here’s what they’re all talking about.

High Frequency Trading Explained





There is no formal definition of high frequency trading. Most commonly, it is the process of using computer programs running preset algorithms to make trades very quickly. High frequency traders typically make an enormous number of trades per day. Sometimes they buy and sell stocks several times per second, dealing in very high volumes at the same time.

Automation makes this possible, allowing traders to execute trades with the kind of speed and volume that a human cannot.

Some sources expand the definition of high frequency trading. These sources use it to refer to any investor trading quickly and in large volume over the trading day. This is less common. In accepted use, high frequency trading refers to automated trading using computer programs and artificial intelligence.

While, again, there is no legal definition of high frequency trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set forth five trading characteristics common to this practice:

Use of extraordinarily high speed and sophisticated programs for generating, routing, and executing orders.

Use of co-location services and individual data feeds offered by exchanges and others to minimize network and other latencies.

Very short time-frames for establishing and liquidating positions.

Submission of numerous orders that are cancelled shortly after submission.

Ending the trading day in as close to a flat position as possible (that is, not carrying significant, unhedged positions overnight).

Why Engage In High Frequency Trading?

high-frequency trading More

High frequency traders can conduct trades in approximately one 64 millionth of a second. This is roughly time it takes for a computer to process an order and send it out to another machine. Their automated systems allow them to scan markets for information and respond faster and than a human possibly could. They complete trades in the time it would take for a human brain to process the new data appearing on a screen (no less physically enter new trade commands into their system).

This creates many profitable advantages for the trader, but three stand out in particular:

Volume Trading

This system allows traders to profit off of a sheer number of trades that would be impractical or impossible for a manual trader. Through automation a high frequency trader can conduct enough trades in enough volume to profit off even the smallest differences of price.

Short Term Opportunities

High frequency trading allows the investor to capitalize on opportunities that only exist for a short moment in the stock market. It also lets them be first to take advantage of those opportunities before prices have a chance to respond.

For example, say that a major investment firm liquidates one of its portfolios. Involved in this trade is approximately 1 million shares of Company X’s stock. In this case, the price per share for Company X would likely decline for a short time while the market adjusted to the newly released stocks. This dip could last for minutes or even seconds; not long enough for most manual traders to take advantage of, but plenty of time for an algorithm to conduct numerous trades.

Arbitrage Opportunities

Arbitrage is when you take advantage of the same asset having two different prices. For example, say in Town A soda sells for $1 per bottle while in Town B soda sells for $1.10. This would present an arbitrage opportunity. You could buy soda in Town A, then travel to Town B and sell it for the elevated price.

In most real world trading situations arbitrage opportunities are difficult to come by. This is because the speed and reliability of global information networks means that most prices update in practically real time around the world.

However “practically” is the watchword. High frequency trading can allow investors to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities that last for fractions of a second. For example, say it takes 0.5 seconds for the New York market to update its prices to match those in London. For half of a second, euros will sell for more in New York than they do in London. This is more than enough time for a computer to buy millions of dollars’ worth of currency in one city and sell it for a profit in the other.