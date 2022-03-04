How high will gas prices go? Many Bucks County stations already over $4 per gallon

Editor's note: This story was updated Friday morning to reflect increases.

Gas prices throughout the region and nationwide have seen steep prices increase, and experts believe there will be no relief any time soon with predictions of over $4 per gallon locally.

The average gas price per gallon Thursday for the five-county Philadelphia region was $3.92, an overnight increase of 8 cents, according to AAA.

However, a survey of gas stations throughout Bucks County saw some stations selling gas at 3.99 a gallon during the day Wednesday and Thursday. By late Thursday night, several stations, including those in Newtown, Bensalem, Trevose and Langhorne, were well above the $4 mark here.

Several Wawa fueling stations in Lower Bucks, for example, were charging customers $4.20 per gallon.

“That is a threshold that we haven’t in our region since 2008," AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said of $4 per gallon

Bucks County had a recorded average of almost $3.94 per gallon Thursday, according to AAA data. Chester County had the highest average cost per gallon in the five-county region, at just over $3.94 per gallon.

The Philadelphia region was 20 cents per gallon higher than the national average Thursday, according to AAA data. Tidwell said Pennsylvania has one of the highest state gas taxes in the country.

The record high for the region was $4.15 per gallon, which was reached in July 2008, she said.

A survey of stations Thursday night had some in Bucks already selling for more.

Tidwell said an increased demand for gas, a truck driver shortage and the Russian attack of Ukraine all factored into why gas prices have jumped.

Russia, she said, is the third highest oil-producing country behind Saudi Arabia and the United States. Tidwell said there is speculation over whether there will be sanctions on Russia, or whether Russia will withhold its oil.

She also said the winter months typically see prices go down, because people are not going out as much, however that was not the case this season. Tidwell said after two years of a pandemic, people were more inclined to go out again.

The average gas price in the Philadelphia region was $3.78 per gallon last week, before jumping to $3.92 this week. This time last year, the average price for gas was about $2.94 per gallon, according to AAA data.

Short-term, Tidwell said, there appears to be no relief in sight for drivers.

“We are likely going to see gas prices cross over that $4 per gallon threshold in the region," she said.

Crude oil prices reached an 10-year high of $110 per barrel Wednesday, she said.

Tidwell said Thursday it was too soon to tell how high gas prices could reach.

“It seems to me we’re on our way to seeing a new highest recorded average price for the nation," Oil analyst Andy Lipow said. He noted the highest national average was $4.11 per gallon, set in July 2008.

Lipow said he expects prices to jump 40 to 60 cents per gallon nationally. He anticipates average prices to jump up 40 cents per gallon over the next month or so.

"You’re going to be seeing it every day," he said.

Tidwell recommended drivers make sure their vehicles are maintained so they can maximize fuel efficiency. Driving the speed limit is also encouraged, she said, because gas burns quicker the faster your vehicle goes.

She also urged drivers remove heavy items from their vehicles.

“The heavier your vehicle is, the more gas it takes to move it," she said.

Additional information on state gas prices may be found here, https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=PA.

