High heels, high tech, high stakes

A fight erupts over the future of Reno. Queen Elizabeth's dresser spills some royal tea. And Joe Biden was denied.
Here's the news to know Tuesday.
But first, who is she? Someone named Jenny B. is sending odd (creepy?) pregnancy congratulations cards to women across the country. But many of them aren't expecting.
What happened when Reno tried to kick out its strip clubs?
Strip clubs, identity battles, hidden real estate deals, the housing crisis, secret private investigator reports, undercover cops ... but I had you at strip clubs, didn't I? Season 2 of USA TODAY’s investigative podcast "The City" heads to Reno, a place known for vice that’s suddenly turned on its strip clubs as it tries to reinvent itself to woo big tech into town (*coughs* Tesla *coughs*). You’ll meet the strip club kingpin fighting the city, the everyday people being squeezed, and the titans of New Reno battling for some of the city’s most sought-after real estate. To find out what happens, give the latest The City podcast a listen.
Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at church
Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a Catholic church in South Carolina on Sunday because of his views on abortion, according to a priest. The Rev. Robert Morey said Monday that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate was refused the sacrament because any "public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching." The Catholic Church has debated giving Communion to politicians who support abortion rights for decades, and some church leaders say such lawmakers should be excommunicated entirely.
What everyone’s talking about
- Queen Elizabeth's dresser is spilling a few royal secrets in her new memoir. Here, I'll start: The queen doesn't break in her own shoes.
- Who's a good boy? After President Donald Trump declassified a picture of a brave military dog, Twitter responded with their "declassified" dogs. Even cats got in on the fun.
- The NCAA's top policy-making group voted to open doors for college athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
- Millions of people are more vulnerable to climate-triggered rising seas than previously thought.
- "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is accused of assaulting two employees at a bar he owns, court documents show.
Trump's core supporters still have his back
Even as support for his impeachment grows, President Donald Trump continues to be backed by a seemingly unshakable core of supporters who deny he has done anything wrong and agree he is the target of a political "lynching," a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll found. Despite damaging new testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, 30% to 40% of those surveyed remain solidly on Trump’s side. That's a significant asset for the president as the House prepares to vote Thursday to affirm the formal impeachment investigation.
- "Everybody has read your words on the call": House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds to Trump tweets on impeachment.
Fire rages around the famous Getty museum, but the art is staying put
More than 20 million weary Californians facing "extreme" or "critical" wildfire risks were monitoring preemptive power outages and hurricane-force winds Tuesday as the Kincade Fire burning north of San Francisco and the Getty Fire in Los Angeles continue to rage. The large fire that bears a famous museum's name – the Getty Fire – has so far forced thousands to evacuate the area. But the nearby Getty Center, home to 1,000-year-old manuscripts, multimillion-dollar paintings and the world's largest art library, has no plans to evacuate its treasures. "We've sealed all of the archives, all of the galleries. No one is going in or out," current vice president of communications Lisa Lapin said. Here's why the Getty is so fire-resistant.
Real quick
- The House released a resolution outlining how the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into Trump will operate.
- Boeing's CEO defended the company's safety inspection system in a Senate testimony, despite two crashes that have grounded its troubled 737 Max.
- LAX officially ended its curbside pickup. Taxis, Ubers and Lyfts are now no longer permitted to pick up passengers at the curb.
- The operation that killed al-Baghdadi was named after 26-year-old aid worker Kayla Mueller.
- Ford recalled nearly 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. Here's what you need to know.
Look, typos happen
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the internet (thanks for giving me a job). The first online message? It was a typo. The message sent through the ether was intended to be "login." But the system crashed, and it took an hour to send the whole word. By then, what they managed to send had already cemented its place in the internet's history: “lo.” And there you have it, folks. Some of the most monumental prose in history included a typo. So try to cut me some slack if it ever happens in the Short List, OK? Lo.
