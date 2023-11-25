'High on the Hog' features a love letter to Harlem. 14 vintage photos show what life was like in the historic neighborhood during the Harlem Renaissance.

Netflix's "High on the Hog" season two premiered on November 22.

Episode two explored the culinary and cultural relevance of Harlem, a prominent neighborhood in New York City.

Black community members' food, art, and creativity thrived during The Harlem Renaissance.

The Harlem Renaissance describes a time in American history when Black people birthed a new identity for themselves in New York City.

According to History.com, the Harlem Renaissance, roughly from the 1910s to mid-1930s, sparked after World War I when many Black Americans fled Jim Crow-era racial discrimination in the South by moving north in the Great Migration. Black residents explored art, food, literature, theater, politics, and more in Harlem.

Over eight decades after the Harlem Renaissance ended, food historian and "High on the Hog" host Stephen Satterfield toured the famed neighborhood during season two.

"The move North created a cultural explosion that gave way to African American entrepreneurship and a new middle class," Satterfield said.

Take a look at what life was like during the Harlem Renaissance.

Many white residents and shopkeepers left Harlem as Black people arrived, but some delicatessen owners continued to serve their predominantly Black clientele.

Black customers purchase goods from a Harlem delicatessen around 1920. George Rinhart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images, History.com

Black people sought economic freedom during this chapter in history, including operating this chandelier-decorated barber shop photographed in 1929.

A Black barbershop during the Harlem Renaissance. Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hundreds of Black-owned businesses popped up in Harlem in this period. One survey taken in 1921 found 700.

A row of shops in Harlem during The Harlem Renaissance. George Rinhart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images, Digital Harlem

Dunbar National Bank was the first bank in the neighborhood that was managed and staffed by Black Americans.

A customer at Dunbar National Bank in Harlem. George Rinhart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Black residents also explored different religions during The Harlem Renaissance, including Judaism and Christianity.

A group of Black Jews posed outside a temple in Harlem around 1920. ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Harlem is home to the Abyssinian Baptist Church, which was built around 1920 after 2,000 church members pledged to give one-tenth of their weekly income to fund construction.

Exterior view of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City in 1923. George Rinhart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images, Abyssinian Baptist Church

Harlem's Black community was also entrenched in politics, with figures like Marcus Garvey gaining attention. A 1924 photograph shows him at the Universal Negro Improvement Association parade in Harlem.

Marcus Garvey in Harlem in 1924. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 1926, a photographer captured the moment Black residents waited in line to vote — a difficult feat for Black Americans across the country amid racial discrimination.

Black voters wait in line during the Harlem Renaissance in 1926. Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images, Library of Congress

The arts took center stage during The Harlem Renaissance, where venues like Lafayette Theatre became a cultural staple for both Black and white audiences alike. Lafayette was the first New York theater to desegregate.

Lafayette Theatre in Harlem in New York City in 1929. John Springer Collection/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images, Black Theatre Matters

The Apollo Theatre played a central part in exposing music like jazz and bebop and is still influential because of the immensely talented performers who graced the stage.

The Apollo Theater in Harlem in the 1930s. Keystone-France/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images, Apollo Theatre

The Harlem Renaissance's nightlife was legendary for venues like The Cotton Club, where guests enjoyed drinks and performances by chorus girls.

The Cotton Club in Harlem around 1920. Culture Club/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

And Small's Paradise Club was another popular nightlife spot at the time.

Small's Paradise Club in Harlem in 1929. Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Young Black Harlemnites also enjoyed creative activities like dance classes.

Black girls dancing in Harlem around 1920. Paul Thompson/FPG/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Harlem was — and still is — a tight-knit community beaming with creative expression.

Photo of a group of young Black girls playing after school in Harlem in 1925. Bettmann/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

