High impact storm headed for Quebec bringing snow, wind and ice

A major storm is taking aim at Quebec through mid-week, with a swath of heavy snow, rain, strong winds and ice all on the table. This will be the biggest storm of the year for the province so far.

Travel conditions will deteriorate in a hurry, and drivers are being urged to consider postponing non-essential travel until things improve later Wednesday.

The sprawling low-pressure system will draw on cold air from Canada, warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, and a tremendous amount of energy swinging over the Rockies to produce an array of hazardous weather across the continent.

Swath of heavy snow before a change over to rain

A swath of heavy snow is expected across western and southern Quebec to start on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This heavy snow will continue through the overnight hours, dropping up to 30-40 cm across the Laurentians by Wednesday afternoon.

During the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, there is the chance for some rain to push into the Gatineau and Montreal regions as warmer winds push in. That's after picking up between 15-25 cm of snow, however.

Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible during this transition, making for slick and icy travel conditions during the Wednesday morning commute.

Quebec city is expected to see 15-25 cm of snow, and remain snow, through the entire event.

Across the Eastern Townships, 5-10 cm of snow is expected before warmer temperatures allow for 5-10 mm of rain. The combination of snow and rain will make for a sloppy mess.

Gusty winds will also accompany the wintry mix across central and eastern parts of the province, with the threat for dangerous whiteout conditions and power outages on the line, as well.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued special weather statements and winter storm watches across Quebec ahead of the storm.

“Hazardous road conditions can be expected. Evaluate the possibility of bringing forward or delaying any non-essential travel,” the agency said Monday morning.

As the system moves east, the precipitation will end from west to east through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

