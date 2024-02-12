High impact winter storm expected Tuesday in Norwich area. How much snow will we get?

A short duration but high impact winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut Tuesday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Forecast Office in Norton, Massachusetts, snowfall will begin between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., with the heaviest snowfall coming between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Northern Windham County is expected to get 12 to 18 inches of snow, while New London County and the rest of Windham County is predicted to receive 8 to 12 inches.

Up to a foot of snow could blanket northern Windham County on Tuesday

The snowfall is expected to end between 3 and 6 p.m.

