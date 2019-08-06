High Income: 4 Ways You Can Make Money Off Legal Marijuana

The market for weed is growing like, well, a weed.

Marijuana sales worldwide are expected to hit nearly $17 billion in 2019, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, which track the industry. And that boom has been helped by the legalization of cannabis in Canada and a growing list of states.

For those who are looking to profit from pot, either through investments or other means, the time is now. Here are four ways to make money from legal marijuana.

1. Investing

Pot can help your investment portfolio grow.

The marijuana business is no longer an underground network. Instead, you now find marijuana-related companies listed on major stock exchanges in the U.S and Canada.

That's right: You can roll pot into your portfolio.

Several larger marijuana companies in the U.S. have been attracting venture capital money, and the world's first marijuana exchange-traded fund, or ETF, now includes more than four dozen stocks related to weed.

If you're new to investing, an automated investment service might be an easy way to get started.

2. Crypto and blockchain

The weed industry wants to leverage the power of the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other digital currencies.

The weed industry is looking past the initial hysteria and speculation over bitcoin and other digital currencies and is seeing important uses for the underlying blockchain technology.

For marijuana dispensaries that have been shunned by the traditional banking system, blockchain provides an alternative to doing business only in cash.

Budbo, an app for finding pot products at local dispensaries, has been developing a blockchain-powered seed-to-sale system for marijuana companies and has even launched its own cryptocurrency through an initial coin offering.

3. Entrepreneurship

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock

A legal pot-preneur might open a dispensary or a paraphernalia shop.

