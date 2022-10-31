High inmate traffic at Boyd jail

Oct. 31—Jail records show Boyd County's detention center was packed over the weekend.

With bench warrants and fourth-degree assault charges filling the ranks, the Boyd County Detention Center was liked Grand Central Station with all the arrivals.

Anyone named in the weekend locked up is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following folks were booked over the weekend in the area jails:

Boyd County Detention Center

—Austin A. Childers, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.

—Carla D. Elliott, 42, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of a second-degree substance, first-offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

—Kyle W. Kawamotto, 44, of Burley, Idaho, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Cody E. Hicks, 22, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—Kade C. Lewis, 28, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and a contempt of court charge.

—Michael Dale Jenkins, 46, of Russell, was booked Saturday on a third-degree trespassing charge and a bench warrant.

—Steven M. Blair, 50, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault.

—Steven M. Adkins, 23, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

—Crystall M. Gibbs, 46, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and an indictment warrant charging her with simple possession of weed, heroin and meth, as well as traffic offenses.

—Joshua R. Busetter, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Mason Adkins, 23, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on two traffic infractions.

—Miranda L. Adkins, 41, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-offense driving on a revoked license and a bench warrant.

—Victoria Duffy, 21, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a non-payment of court costs, fines or fee charge.

Big Sandy Regional

—Amanda F. Blackburn, 43, of East Point, was booked Friday on two bench warrants.

—William Hicks, 40, of Sitka, was booked Friday on multiple counts of first-degree fleeing and evading police, a first-degree wanton endangerment charge and multiple traffic violations.

—Darin L. Conley, 36, of Louisa, was booked Friday on a second-degree burglary charge.

—Jordan Tackett, 31, of Stambaugh, was booked Saturday on fourth-offense or greater DUI.

—James Harmon, 30, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of heroin charge and several traffic violations.

—Brandon J. Allen, 37, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.

—David M. Browne, 48, of Volga, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—William B. Campbell, 54, of Stambaugh, was booked Sunday on a third-degree terroristic threatening charge.

—Shawn Easley, 32, of Paducah, was booked Sunday on multiple traffic violations.

—Brittany R. Scott, 34, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, was booked Sunday on a first-degree trespassing charge.

—Spencer L. Aucoin, 40, of Eunice, Louisiana, was booked Sunday on a third-degree criminal trespassing charge.

Carter County

—Ronald R. Harmon, 38, of Richmond, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—T.J. Cremeans, 20, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner in transit.

—Christy L. Falkner, 39, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a multitude of traffic violations including open container and first-offense DUI.

Greenup County

—Michael W. Thompson, 18, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Rowan County

—Bryan Holland, 35, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with two counts of engaging in organized crime and two counts of trafficking in a second-degree controlled substance.

—Jenny Holland, 49, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging her with one count of engaging in organized crime and one count of trafficking in a second-degree controlled substance.

—Jonathan Gamble, 41, of Ezel, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Robert Holland, 61, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on an indictment warrant charging him with engaging in organized crime and trafficking in a second-degree controlled substance.

—Zachary Kinder, 28, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.

—William L. Hawkins, 27, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on charges of joy riding and driving with a suspended license.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com