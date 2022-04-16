High-level felony drug charges levied against three in Lewis County

Apr. 16—LEYDEN — Three people in the town of Leyden were charged with high-level felony drug making charges by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon.

Joseph G. Hutchins, 34, of Kerwin Road, Casey A. Turck, 43, who was listed as homeless, and an unnamed 18-year-old were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, the second most serious of the felony drug possession charges in the state, felony second-degree conspiracy and felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the charges resulted from a state parole check at Mr. Hutchins' Kerwin Road residence.

Parole officers "located items consistent with the active manufacture of methamphetamine within the residence" while sheriff's deputies "stood by."

The state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team ensured the scene and the 5 ounces of meth oil and other hazardous materials were removed safely, the release said.

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the 18-year-old was not named because they were granted youthful offender status at arraignment.

All three of the accused are being held in county jail without bail. Mr. Hutchins was held because of his parole status while the A2 felony charge made it possible for the other two to be held under bail reform rules.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force and Lowville Police Department assisted at the scene.