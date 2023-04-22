‘High-level supplier’ arrested during traffic stop in north Ga., deputies say

Deputies in Towns County told Channel 2 Action News they arrested two people after a ‘substantial amount’ of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop on April 14.

According to officials, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Highway 76 and Highway 17.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, 24-year-old Anderson David Dowdy, was a high-level supplier who had pre-packaged methamphetamine. The packages were designated for local drug dealers in Towns and Clay County, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dowdy was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The passenger, 24-year-old Shannon Nichole Philbeck, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson, Dowdy had been supplying drugs to local dealers for three years.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: