‘High-level supplier’ arrested during traffic stop in north Ga., deputies say
Deputies in Towns County told Channel 2 Action News they arrested two people after a ‘substantial amount’ of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop on April 14.
According to officials, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Highway 76 and Highway 17.
The sheriff’s office said the driver, 24-year-old Anderson David Dowdy, was a high-level supplier who had pre-packaged methamphetamine. The packages were designated for local drug dealers in Towns and Clay County, officials said.
Dowdy was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The passenger, 24-year-old Shannon Nichole Philbeck, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony trafficking in methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
According to Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson, Dowdy had been supplying drugs to local dealers for three years.
The investigation is ongoing.
