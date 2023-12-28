High levels of respiratory illnesses spreading across Southern California
If it appears that everyone around you is currently sick, the increase is due to a trio of illnesses spreading widely and sickening families across Southern California. Dr. Ali Jamehdor at Dignity Health noticed a 33% increase in patients coming in with respiratory illnesses compared to the same time last year. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said nearly one in four residents have fallen ill in December alone. "This year, more than any other year, we are seeing more of influenza, RSV and COVID, higher than what we've seen in years past,” explained Jamehdor. KTLA's Samantha Cortese reports on Dec. 27, 2023.