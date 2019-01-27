Is High Liner Foods Incorporated’s (TSE:HLF) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSE:HLF) with its market cap of CA$247m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into HLF here.

How does HLF’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

HLF’s debt level has been constant at around US$363m over the previous year including long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at US$4.2m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, HLF has generated cash from operations of US$24m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.5%, signalling that HLF’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In HLF’s case, it is able to generate 0.065x cash from its debt capital.

Can HLF meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at HLF’s US$169m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of US$393m, leading to a 2.32x current account ratio. For Food companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

TSX:HLF Historical Debt January 27th 19 More

Can HLF service its debt comfortably?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, HLF is a highly leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if HLF’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For HLF, the ratio of 1.49x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

Although HLF’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around HLF’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure HLF has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research High Liner Foods to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

