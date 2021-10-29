High lithium costs start to feed into prices of China EV batteries -BMI

An employee works on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei,
Pratima Desai
·2 min read

By Pratima Desai

LONDON (Reuters) - Soaring costs of materials such as lithium and nickel used to make electric vehicle batteries are starting to feed through into prices of these batteries in China, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said this week.

This is contrary to expectations that prices of the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used to power electric vehicles, vital for the energy transition, would keep falling over time as economies of scale kicked in.

However, the initial cost gains from large scale battery production have been achieved with the construction of gigafactories, said Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) Chief Executive Simon Moores.

Now costs of raw materials, particularly lithium, are rising and feeding into battery costs, he added.

Electric vehicle batteries typically use lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide. BMI's assessment of the lithium carbonate price in China shows a jump of more than 300% over the last year to $28,675 a tonne in mid-October due to supplies falling short of stronger-than-expected demand.

Its assessment of nickel sulphate prices in China suggests a rise of more than 30% to $5,658 a tonne in the 12 months to the end of September.

Widespread power shortages in China leading to reduced supplies and robust demand have created shortages of nickel sulphate and pushed up prices of the battery chemical.

Cobalt hydroxide prices are generally up more than 80% at $47,800 a tonne in the year to the end of September.

BMI said prices of batteries with cathodes made from nickel, cobalt and manganese could rise to around $115 a kilowatt hour (kph) next year compared with $105 kph this year if South Korean and Japanese producers follow China.

"The market may have to reposition itself for a period of rising battery cell prices, a new phenomena for an industry conditioned to expect year-on-year falls," Moore said.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    South Korea said on Friday it will drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes and implement its first vaccine passport for high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to "live with COVID-19". "However, we must be aware that this doesn't mean the fight against coronavirus is over, but a new beginning." The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England hit its highest level since the start of the year, reaching around 1 in 50 people in the week ending Oct. 22, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

  • EVs Have Lithium Booming — And This Time, There Is No Bust in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is hot—again—though this time the rally looks to have more staying power. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe market has exploded, with a benchmark index more than doubling in 2021 and key prices in China hitting records. Driving the frenzy is the silvery metal’s allure as a commodity of the future: It’s one of the

  • Belarus classifies social media channels as 'extremist' in new crackdown

    Social media channels such as Telegram messenger were widely used during mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year both to coordinate demonstrations and share footage of a violent police crackdown. The NEXTA news outlet, run by a Belarusian exile in Poland, has three channels on Telegram, including NEXTA Live, which has nearly 1 million subscribers in a country of 9.5 million. "The Ministry of Internal Affairs has made a decision to recognise a group of citizens carrying out extremist activities through the Telegram channels NEXTA, NEXTA-Live and LUXTA, an extremist organisation and prohibiting its activities," the ministry said in a statement.

  • Laos makes Asia's largest ever drug bust

    A truck was carrying 55 million amphethamine tablets and over 1.5 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine.

  • Brad Pitt's appeal in Angelina Jolie custody case denied as she hits 'Eternals' premiere with their kids

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split more than five years ago, but they are still fighting in court over custody of their kids.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Highest-ranking woman in NYPD suffered ‘offensive,’ ‘inappropriate’ episodes: judge

    An NYPD chief who was once the department’s highest-ranking woman endured a series of “offensive” and “inappropriate” episodes after being demoted, a judge has ruled, allowing the ex-cop’s gender discrimination lawsuit to proceed. After getting moved from being the first woman to serve as the NYPD’s chief of crime control strategies to chief of collaborative policing, a less desirable job, ...

  • A résumé coach explains why job seekers' applications are getting lost in the void: 'The unfortunate thing is that companies don't put out instruction manuals'

    The systems that companies set up to make hiring easier have led many candidates to get overlooked.

  • Denver International Airport celebrates completion of Phase 1 of Great Hall Project

    City of Denver and Denver International Airport officials announced the completion of the first phase of the Great Hall Project at the airport.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Struggling to Bounce Again

    The crude oil markets have initially fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but have turned around quite violently to form a bit of a hammer.

  • A software engineer spent 8 hours daily applying to entry-level coding jobs for 6 months. She was rejected 357 times before receiving an offer.

    Like millions of others during the Great Resignation, Sophia Cheong quit her job to switch careers. Despite shortages, her move into tech wasn't easy.

  • Toyota planning $460 million Georgetown expansion for ‘advanced technology vehicles’

    The expansion is expected to create about 1,000 new full-time jobs at the Kentucky plant.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • Planning to Work During Retirement? Here's How It Will Affect Your Social Security Benefits

    It's becoming more and more challenging to save for retirement, and many older Americans plan to continue working during their senior years. While working during retirement can be a smart way to boost your income and decrease your reliance on your savings, it could also affect your Social Security benefits. Depending on how much you're earning, continuing to work after you've claimed benefits could result in reduced checks -- or even your benefits being withheld altogether.

  • China Is Buying Up U.S. Cotton, Signaling Apparel Costs Will Remain Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Cotton futures rose, heading for a fifth straight monthly gain propelled by tight supplies in top shipper U.S. and signs of fresh harvest delays amid strong Asian demand.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityAmerican sales overseas are booming. U.S. weekly

  • ‘Bats--t insane.’ Florida attorney general’s own lawyers gave early warning of worse to come | Editorial

    It was strangely refreshing to hear the words that appellate lawyers in the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody used, in newly released emails, to describe the desperate attempt by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results of the 2020 election by suing four swing states in 2020.

  • Comcast Hints at Holding on to Hulu; Peacock Numbers Moving in ‘Right Direction’

    Comcast is in no rush to exit its position in Hulu, executives told Wall Street analysts on Thursday as they also touted the steady growth of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform. Comcast and Disney are scheduled to formally part ways in the Hulu venture in 2024, under the terms of a deal struck in 2019 after […]

  • Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday

    Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading solidly higher after it confirmed a timeline for customer deliveries of its first EVs. What Happened: Newark, California-based Lucid said Tuesday initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air will be made available to the first group of reservation holders Saturday, Oct. 30. The Dream Edition comes in two versions — the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range. The company said production started at its Casa