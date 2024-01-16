What will the high and low temperatures be Wednesday in Kansas City? See the forecast

The Kansas City area will climb out of the single digits Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach as high as 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be sunny, but wind chill will bring the “feels like” temperature down to around 8 degrees — and could feel as cold as minus 2. Kansas Citians may feel gusts of this icy wind up to 21 miles per hour.

On Wednesday night, clouds are expected to move in and temperatures could drop as low as 19 degrees, with a wind chill down to 11. There is a slight chance of snowfall after midnight, but the National Weather Service only predicts a small amount — around 0.1 inches.

Overall, Wednesday is expected to be warmer than we’ve seen in recent days, but temperatures will dip down into the single digits again by the time the weekend rolls around.