High man allegedly choked stranger

Jul. 1—MANKATO — A man reportedly was high on methamphetamine when he twice knocked on a hotel room door and choked a woman he didn't know.

Bradley Scott Junker, 43, who has been living at the Riverside Suites Hotel in Mankato, was charged with felony burglary to commit assault and felony threats Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A female guest told police she answered a knock at her door around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and a man she did not know stepped in and grabbed her by the throat. He said he needed to go back to South Dakota and she needed to get his clothes. She pushed him out of the room, according to a court complaint.

The man, later identified as Junker, reportedly returned a few minutes later. She opened the door slightly with the chain latched. Junker allegedly reached through the opening and again grabbed her throat.

The woman said Junker again talked about his clothes, called her a profane name and told her: "You about to let me in or you're gonna see consequences."

The woman forced the door closed and called police.

Officers found Junker in a hallway and his shirt on the ground. The woman said she believed Junker used his shirt to cover her door peephole.

Junker was incoherent, did not know what room he was staying in and admitted he had used meth, the charges say.

He was taken to a hospital and then to a detox facility. He was to be jailed upon release from detox.