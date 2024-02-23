How high is the Mega Millions jackpot?

(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has passed more than half a billion dollars, and the next drawing is Friday night.

The jackpot sits at $525 million with a cash option of $247.1 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 5-45-55-58-68 and the Mega Ball was 7.

If someone wins the Friday jackpot, it would be the 11th largest jackpot win in the history of the game.

The last jackpot was won in December in California.

The Powerball jackpot is also climbing.

The jackpot is $376 million with a cash option of $177.5 million.

The next drawing for Powerball is Saturday.

Good luck!

