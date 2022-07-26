High on meth, he crashed his car injuring two children. Fresno man learns his sentence

A Fresno man was sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison Monday for driving under the influence, injuring two children and fleeing the scene.

Charles Coker, 51, pleaded no contest in May to all the charges, plus he admitted two prior strike convictions. Coker was sentenced in Fresno County Judge James Kelley’s courtroom.

The crash happened on Nov. 7, 2021. Police accused Coker of causing the crash that injured two minor children, ages 6 and 9. Also injured was a pregnant female passenger in Coker’s car.

After the crash, Coker fled the scene on foot but was found and arrested a short time later by the Fresno Police Department. The toxicology report later confirmed Coker was driving with potentially toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system, according to a press release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

Prosecuting the case was Deputy District Attorney Christopher Moss.