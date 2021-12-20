High on the mountain? This Fresno-area ski resort has a warning for pot smokers

China Peak Mountain Resort had a message for certain members of its customer base Sunday: Staff members are going to start cracking down on marijuana use at the ski area.

“Just a gentle reminder,” the resort posted via Instagram, noting to folks that although legal in California, marijuana “use is illegal at our resort, as we are 100% on United States Forest Service federal land and must operate by their FEDERAL rules.”

“Because of the complaints we have seen over the weekend, we have to crack down on its use at our resort starting now with staff in the parking lots as well (as) on lifts to ensure that we are all obeying the rules.”

Those caught using marijuana “will be removed from the resort for the day, no exceptions.”

Further resistance will result in customers having their season pass “voided for the rest of this season and you will not be allowed to purchase a pass in 2022/23.”

“Please do not make us play this game!” the post concluded. “We want to keep China Peak fun for everyone and maintain good standing with USFS. Thank you for your understanding.”