High Noon for Credit Suisse as European Bank Earnings Awaited

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top investment banks take center stage this week in an earnings season that’s been fraught with the fallout from the war in Ukraine, runaway inflation and hawkish central banks. The European Central Bank is priming another hefty hike in interest rates this week as investors’ attention increasingly switches to how high it will eventually push. UBS AG kicks off on Tuesday, followed by Deutsche Bank AG on Wednesday. Barclays Plc’s results will be closely followed as the political turmoil in the UK continues. Rishi Sunak appeared to be closing in on becoming the UK’s next prime minister after former premier Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest late on Sunday. The most hotly awaited announcement is a major overhaul by Credit Suisse Group AG on Thursday. Aside from finance, Volkswagen AG is set to cap off the week, as analysts ponder whether its profit guidance can withstand supply-chain headwinds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

To subscribe to earnings coverage across your portfolio or other earnings analysis, run NSUB EARNINGS.

Follow our TOPLive blogs for real-time coverage and analysis of results from UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Credit Suisse, among others.

For more on what’s going on in other regions, see the US Earnings Week Ahead or the new Asia Earnings Week Ahead, and see the ESG Stock Watch for a selection of the environmental, social and governance themes that may come up on next week’s earnings calls.

Highlights next week:

Tuesday: UBS (UBSG SW) is scheduled to report at 6:45 a.m. CET. US peers’ strong trading results bode well for the Swiss bellwether, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, with the caveat that US banks’ results were largely driven by fixed-income whereas UBS’s business is more geared toward equities. Comments on wealth client activity levels in Asia “will be a gauge of business health,” write BI’s Alison Williams and Neil Sipes. The bank’s shares slumped in July when it reported second-quarter results that saw wealthy clients stay on the sidelines and institutional investors pulling funds amid a global selloff. Analysts might also ask about any planned acquisitions after the bank terminated a $1.4 billion-purchase of US robo-adviser Wealthfront earlier this year.

Story continues

Read more from BI: Banks’ 3Q Trading Resilience vs. Fees Key as Pay Scrutiny Looms

Wednesday: Deutsche Bank (DBK GY) is due at 7:00 a.m. CET. US dollar gains should support fixed-income trading results in euros, BI reckons. Deutsche Bank earns most from fixed income across global peers, with the business contributing about 25% to 30% to its top line. Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke last month guided toward full-year revenue at the high end of its €26 billion ($25.4 billion) to €27 billion target range. Deutsche Bank’s cost base may also be in focus after the lender scrapped a cost target in July amid surging inflation, litigation expenses, bank levies and the war in Ukraine. The bank has laid off several origination and advisory staff at its investment bank as fears of a recession stymie dealmaking, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. One expense that may also come in for scrutiny is bonuses as the European Central Bank ratchets up pressure on lenders it supervises to exercise restraint. Germany’s No. 1 lender is also in the last throes of a turnaround plan unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing in 2019.

Barclays (BARC LN), set to report at 7:00 a.m. in London, should “easily” achieve the top end of its 2022 net interest margin guidance, according to BI’s Jonathan Tyce and Lento Tang. The firm will look to reassure on its £16.7 billion ($18.8 billion) cost outlook for the year as it’s moving on from an expensive paperwork blunder in the US. Rising UK mortgage rates and the potential for higher expected credit losses “are increasingly concerning and will doubtless take up time on the analyst call,” say Tyce and Tang.

Read more on next week’s UK bank earnings: UK Banks Face Double-Edged Sword of Profit Boom From Rate Hikes

Thursday: Credit Suisse’s (CSGN SW) moment of truth will be at 6:45 a.m. in Zurich. The bank has promised an update on its strategy review, which might include the sale of its US asset management arm as well as its securitized products group. Credit Suisse is trying to bring in an outside investor to inject money into a spinoff of its advisory and investment banking businesses, Bloomberg has reported. The bank’s trading and dealmaking fee pressures have been exacerbated by Credit Suisse’s restructuring, BI’s Williams and Sipes write. How it will finance a reshaping that will win back investors’ confidence is the biggest of many unknowns hanging over the bank. It’s a $4 billion question, or $9 billion, depending on who’s estimating.

Friday: Volkswagen (VOW3 GY) is expected to publish quarterly results at 7:30 a.m. BI analysts see the company’s adjusted Ebit margin potentially coming in at the low end of its targeted 7% to 8.5% corridor, with the impact of an anticipated €5 billion raw-materials hit in 2022 expected to materialize in the second half of the year. Several one-time items will affect reported Ebit, including €200 million in costs for the Porsche IPO and €300 million employee bonuses associated with the deal.

Read more from BI: Volkswagen Porsche IPO Yet to Unlock €75 Billion Value: BI Focus

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.