‘High octane’ fuel explosion seriously injures man in Ohio backyard, cops say

A man was seriously injured by an explosion that rocked an Ohio backyard, police said.

The man, a 43-year-old Tiffin resident, was preparing a fire in a backyard pit before the blast went off on Sept. 9, according to a news release from local police.

He was using a can full of “high octane racing fuel” to light the fire, police said.

The explosion went off while the man poured the fluid on a pile of wood and held a lit cigarette between his lips, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene around 4 a.m. and found the man lying on the ground near the fire pit.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital. Later, “given the severity of the injuries,” he was airlifted about 95 miles northeast to a hospital in Cleveland, police said.

The incident is believed to be accidental, but an investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

A representative for the Tiffin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Sept. 11.

Gasoline should never be used to start a fire, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Gasoline and its fumes are extremely flammable,” the agency said in a post on Twitter, now rebranded as X. “When pouring gas on wood the area around the wood is filled with fumes. A match or lighter can ignite the fumes and even explode.”

60-year-old killed when street sweeper backs up and runs into him, Georgia cops say

Men accused of bank jugging while out on bail crash during police chase, Texas cops say

Boyfriend accused of dismembering body found in bag on shoreline, California cops say