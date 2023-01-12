New high-paid California state jobs in Sacramento County: What’s open in January?

The state of California is hiring in the departments of education, transportation, corrections and rehabilitation, water resources and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Jan. 11:

Departmental construction and maintenance supervisor | Permanent full-time

Department: Education

Salary: $10,569 to $13,228 per month

The departmental construction and maintenance supervisor assists with the maintenance and operation of the Department of Education’s facilities.

The application closes on Jan. 20.

Investment manager (private equity) | Permanent full-time

Department: Public Employees Retirement System

Salary: $15,250 to $25,416.67 per month

The investment manager monitors California Public Employees’ Retirement Systems’ assets including investments made to stocks, bonds and real estate.

The application closes on Jan. 19.

Physician and surgeon | Permanent full-time

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $22,682 to $26,463 per month

The physician and surgeon evaluates patients with “complex, acute and chronic conditions.”

The application will remain open until filled.

Supervisor (health facilities review) | Permanent full-time

Department: Health Care Access and Information

Salary: $12,167 to $15,234 per month

The supervisor manages a staff responsible for quality assurance of California’s healthcare buildings.

The application closes on Jan. 25.

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Department: Transportation

Salary: $10,569 to $13,228 per month

The senior transportation engineer is responsible for furthering the integration of transportation asset management for the Department of Transportation.

This application closes on Feb. 3.

Attorney IV | Permanent full-time

Department: Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development

Salary: $11,296 to $14,503 per month

The attorney provides legal advice to the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

The application closes on Jan. 31.

