New high-paid California state jobs in Sacramento County: What’s open in January?
The state of California is hiring in the departments of education, transportation, corrections and rehabilitation, water resources and more.
State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.
Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.
Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Jan. 11:
Departmental construction and maintenance supervisor | Permanent full-time
Department: Education
Salary: $10,569 to $13,228 per month
The departmental construction and maintenance supervisor assists with the maintenance and operation of the Department of Education’s facilities.
The application closes on Jan. 20.
Investment manager (private equity) | Permanent full-time
Department: Public Employees Retirement System
Salary: $15,250 to $25,416.67 per month
The investment manager monitors California Public Employees’ Retirement Systems’ assets including investments made to stocks, bonds and real estate.
The application closes on Jan. 19.
Physician and surgeon | Permanent full-time
Department: California Correctional Health Care Services
Salary: $22,682 to $26,463 per month
The physician and surgeon evaluates patients with “complex, acute and chronic conditions.”
The application will remain open until filled.
Supervisor (health facilities review) | Permanent full-time
Department: Health Care Access and Information
Salary: $12,167 to $15,234 per month
The supervisor manages a staff responsible for quality assurance of California’s healthcare buildings.
The application closes on Jan. 25.
Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time
Department: Transportation
Salary: $10,569 to $13,228 per month
The senior transportation engineer is responsible for furthering the integration of transportation asset management for the Department of Transportation.
This application closes on Feb. 3.
Attorney IV | Permanent full-time
Department: Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development
Salary: $11,296 to $14,503 per month
The attorney provides legal advice to the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.
The application closes on Jan. 31.
