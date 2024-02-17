These high-paying and high-demand jobs in New Jersey do not require a college degree

From an early age, many people are told that getting a "good" job, pursuing a dream career or having a stable bank account requires going to college. But over the years, as college prices have skyrocketed, millions of kids have decided not to pursue a degree.

College enrollment in 2022 saw 4 million fewer teenagers than in 2012, reported Business Insider, a number that is widely attributed to the rising cost of college. Additionally, the income of college graduates has remained flat over the last 50 years, not keeping up with the rising cost, said a report from the Pew Research Center in 2019.

According to an article from USA TODAY, borrowers in 2023 have an average of $37,338 in federal student loan debt and $54,921 in private student loan debt. In 2020, the average New Jersey graduate had $35,117 of student loan debt.

So anyone today whose interest is not piqued by a college is not alone.

High-paying jobs without a college degree in NJ

Here are some high-paying jobs in New Jersey that do not require a college degree, along with their annual mean wage according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates for New Jersey in 2022.

Gambling managers: $138,570.

Commercial pilots: $136,120.

Property, real estate and community association managers: $90,660.

Postmasters and mail superintendents: $88,250.

Transit and railroad police: $87,460.

Plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters: $84,150.

Real estate sales agents: $82,090.

Tank car, truck and ship loaders: $80,900.

High-demand jobs in NJ that don't require a college degree

Here are some jobs that are in high demand in New Jersey that do not require a college degree and their average annual salaries according to a state labor department list of demand occupations in 2022.

Sales representatives: $85,490 to $86,210.

Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators: $82,200.

Electricians: $75,150.

Correctional officers and jailers: $71,810.

Insurance sales agents: $70,900.

Computer user support specialist: $63,560.

Security and fire alarm systems installers: $60,960.

Fitness trainers and aerobics instructors: $56,980.

Self-enrichment education teachers: $54,840.

Welders, cutters, solderers and brazers: $53,740.

Travel agents: $51,410.

First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers: $49,470.

Light truck or delivery services drivers: $41,470.

Social and human services assistants: $39,120.

Pharmacy technicians: $35,700.

Recreation workers: $30,820.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: High paying and in demand jobs in NJ that don't need a degree