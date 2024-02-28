These high-paying and high-demand jobs in New York do not require a college degree

From a young age, many people are told that getting a "good" job, pursuing a dream career or having a stable bank account requires going to college. But as college prices have skyrocketed in recent years, millions of children opted not to pursue a degree.

College enrollment in 2022 saw 4 million fewer teenagers than in 2012, reported Business Insider, a number that is widely attributed to the rising cost of college tuition. Additionally, the income of college graduates has remained flat over the last 50 years, not keeping up with the rising cost of living and inflation, according to a 2019 report from the Pew Research Center.

According to an article from USA TODAY, borrowers in 2023 have an average of $37,338 in federal student loan debt and $54,921 in private student loan debt. In 2020, the average New Jersey graduate had $35,117 of student loan debt.

High-paying jobs without a college degree in Rochester, New York

Here are some high-paying jobs in Rochester that do not require a college degree, along with their annual mean wage, as ranked by Stacker, which used the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' data from 2022 to compile the list.

First line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers: $108,780

First-line supervisors of police and detectives: $105,000

Electricians and electronics repairers: $104,860

Electrical powerline installers and repairers: $101,100

Transportation, storage and distribution managers: $100,580

Commercial pilots: $100,080

Detectives and criminal investigators: $94,900

Crane and tower operators: $92,930

First-line supervisors of correctional officers: $91,860

Transportation inspectors: $89,940

Includes reporting by USA Today Network reporter Amanda Wallace

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: High paying and in demand jobs in NY that don't need a degree