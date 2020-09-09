High Performance Polyamides Market Size Worth $2.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high performance polyamides market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing concerns among consumers and automobile manufacturing companies regarding vehicle efficiency and favorable government regulations regarding the use of polyamides in automotive, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods end-use industries are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

The demand for high-performance polyamide is expected to increase majorly in the electrical and electronics end-use industry segment owing to the increase in demand for medical electronic devices, home electronics, smart devices, and electrical components to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The form factor of electronic devices and electrical equipment is getting smaller, and hence requires a high amount of heat dissipation. Additionally, the demand for smart household applications, which require lightweight and thermally conductive plastic components, has risen sharply in recent years. This trend is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The electrical and electronics end-use industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period in terms of revenue. The significant CAGR is attributed to the rising demand for high-quality electronic components and products, consumer goods, and kitchen appliances

The automotive end-use industry segment accounted for over 35.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. This high share is attributed to lightweight metal replacement components to reduce the overall vehicle weight and increase the efficiency

Asia Pacific accounted for over 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2019. The market in India is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "High Performance Polyamides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (PA 6T, Polyarylamide, PA 12, PA 9T, PA 11, PA 46, Polyphthalamides), By End-use Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/high-performance-polyamides-market

Story continues

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to various factors such as the presence of government initiatives, such as Make in India, rising number of automotive and medical and healthcare product manufactures, and rising R&D investments for developing new applications of high-performance polyamide by private as well as public organizations. In addition, various medical and healthcare product manufacturing companies have started looking towards India for establishing a manufacturing facility post COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global high performance polyamides market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region:

High Performance Polyamides Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

High Performance Polyamides End-use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

High Performance Polyamides Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

List of Key Players of High Performance Polyamides Market

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Plastic Compounding Market – Increasing substitution for glass, metals, wood, natural rubber, and man-made materials, such as concrete, is anticipated to drive the growth.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market – Increasing demand from the industrial gas turbines coupled with growing preference for the thermal spray coatings over hard chrome coatings is expected to augment market growth.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market– Growing concern regarding cleanliness in various industries has led to an increased demand for antimicrobial coatings.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-performance-polyamides-market-size-worth-2-8-billion-by-2027-grand-view-research-inc-301126090.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.