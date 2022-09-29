Service High placed on brief lockdown after threat made by student

Sep. 29—A Service High School student who made a threat by phone was taken into custody Wednesday morning, and the rest of the school in Anchorage went into a half-hour lockdown, officials said.

The school learned about "a threat to cause harm on school grounds" that morning, according to an email from Service High assistant principal David Little. The threat was called into Anchorage Police Department dispatch, police said.

School resource officers and the Anchorage Police Department determined that the threat was made by a student and took them into custody, Little said.

The student was taken into custody inside a Service High classroom without incident, with charges forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the Anchorage Police Department. Police declined to provide additional information because the incident involved a juvenile.

"No weapons were found and the student did not take any additional steps after placing the phone call to hurt anyone," Little wrote to families Wednesday morning.

The school was in lockdown from 7:35 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.

Little said the school had established a counseling center for students who feel anxious and would like to speak with a professional.