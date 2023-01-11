High Point assault case featured on true-crime show

Jan. 10—HIGH POINT — A highly contentious assault case from High Point gets a national spotlight this week, when the case is featured on the A&E Network's acclaimed documentary series, "Accused: Guilty or Innocent?"

The episode, featuring local criminal defense attorney Georgia Nixon and her client, Dejvi Velia, will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on A&E.

"They followed us around for three years, coming back several times to film what was happening in Dejvi's case," says Nixon, an attorney with more than three decades of experience. "So the show will go through the entire case history."

The case stems from an incident in early 2019 at the College Village BP, where Velia was employed at the time.

According to Velia, two men came to the gas station and caused a dispute — with Velia's brother, who also worked at the store — over whether they had been given the proper change after paying for gas. His brother followed the men outside, but they refused to leave.

"From inside the store, Dejvi (pronounced 'Davy') sees his brother fall on the ground," Nixon says. "He believes he's been shot, so he runs outside, and it all goes to hell in a handbasket from there. Dejvi has a screwdriver, they tussle, and the other guy tries to run over Dejvi. Dejvi uses a screwdriver to defend himself."

Velia was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He retained Nixon to represent him.

Meanwhile, A&E contacted the attorney to see if she had any cases that might be worth featuring on "Accused." Nixon, who was familiar with the documentary-type show, suggested a few cases they might be interested in, and A&E zeroed in on Velia's case. He hesitantly agreed to let A&E document his case.

"I think we were both reluctant at first," Nixon recalls. "In the midst of an already stressful situation, who wants somebody there filming every minute of it?"

The filming process was not excessively intrusive, Nixon says, but the film crew was thorough.

"It was not problematic," she says. "It was just unusual, and it added a level of stress, because now it's going to be a national TV show, with the outcome based solely on my performance. The whole nation was going to know what happened."

That put more pressure on Nixon, she acknowledges.

"Nobody wants to look stupid on national TV," she says. "I always give the best I can for my clients, but you're going to couch your words a little bit when somebody's got a camera in your face."

The case concluded when the jury rendered its verdict on June 30, 2022.

And what did the jury decide?

Tune in Thursday night.

