High Point business, owner cited by ALE

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

Aug. 29—HIGH POINT — A High Point business and its owner were among dozens cited in a statewide operation last week by Alcohol Law Enforcement agents to crack down on illegal activities.

The Bizzy Bee in the 1600 block of Prospect Street was found in violation of gambling, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit trademark laws, said Erin Bean, public information officer for the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety in Raleigh.

One of the Bizzy Bee owners, Muhammed Junaid Tariq, 31, of Greensboro, was criminally cited, and a report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission documenting the violations, which can result in fines, suspensions or revocation of ABC permits, Bean told The High Point Enterprise.

ALE agents conducted the statewide operation Thursday night. Agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances. Of the 189 arrests and 449 charges, 20 were felony charges, 261 were alcohol-related charges and 80 were drug-related charges.

During the operation, 21 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations, according to ALE.

The operation was focused in High Point, Greensboro, Asheboro, Wilmington, Washington, Greenville, Pembroke, Lumberton, Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Durham, Elon, Burlington, Kannapolis, Charlotte, Boone, Wilkesboro, Sanford, Aberdeen, Salisbury, Mill Spring, and Hendersonville.

