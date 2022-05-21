HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: The angry neighbor: Thomasville teen's shooting death made headlines in 1960

May 21—THOMASVILLE — For 17-year-old Deloris Davis, it looked as if the summer of 1960 was going to be a special time in her life. The Thomasville teenager had just graduated from Church Street High School, and she and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Billy Griffin, were planning to get married on July 4.

Sadly for Davis, though, those plans came crashing down on the morning of June 13, 1960, when she was shot to death in her father's apartment. She died in her fiance's arms.

Meanwhile, police quickly identified and arrested a suspect — an angry next-door neighbor — and, with a confession and multiple witnesses, there seemed to be no doubt that the woman they nabbed had pulled the trigger. The question was ... why?

"She admitted it, but she won't tell us why," Capt. Fred Kanoy of the Thomasville Police Department told The High Point Enterprise. "We haven't been able to find any motive at all."

The shooting happened around 7:30 that Monday morning on Church Street, at a rundown apartment being rented by Davis' father, John Larry Moore. According to witnesses, next-door neighbor Willie Mae Pope — a 34-year-old domestic worker — marched up the stairs to the apartment and banged on the door. When Davis came to the door in her pajamas, there stood Pope in her housecoat, screaming at her, "I told you not to call my house anymore, you (expletive deleted)!"

Then Pope pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired two shots into the teenager's body, one in the chest and another in the hip. Davis crumpled to the floor, where her fiance — who was also staying in the apartment — wrapped his arms around her and held her as she died.

The teen's father, who had been visiting a friend in a downstairs apartment, rushed upstairs when he heard the gunshots. Pope was headed down the stairs, with the revolver still in her hand, he told police.

"She was my baby," the father told a reporter. "I don't know what I am going to do now."

Story continues

By the next day, Pope had her own version of what had happened. She told police she'd gone to the upstairs apartment to get a drink of whiskey, but when she got there, Davis cursed at her and reached for a pistol underneath the pillow on her bed. The two women wrestled for control of the gun, with Pope winning and firing two shots into the teenager's body — it was self-defense, she explained.

Police didn't buy it, though. The evidence, including a leather gun holster found in Pope's handbag, suggested the weapon was hers, and police charged her with first-degree murder.

The only clue pointing to a motive for the killing was the words Pope yelled at Davis before shooting her. Did she suspect the teen of having an affair with her husband, Eddie Pope? Or of trying to have an affair with him?

Pope and her husband both denied any such romantic entanglement. Eddie Pope even suggested the two women had been good friends before the shooting took place.

Pope was bound over for trial on the first-degree murder charge. Prosecutor Paul Stoner said the crime was committed "in as cool a manner as I have ever heard of. Every step of the way was premeditated."

That August, the 34-year-old defendant went on trial for her life in a drama-filled Lexington courtroom.

Fortunately for Pope, though, she had an ace up her sleeve — a couple of aces, actually. As a domestic worker, she had worked in the homes of Thomasville Mayor George Hundley and business and civic leader Tom A. Finch — two of the most respected men in all of Thomasville — and both testified as character witnesses on her behalf, telling the court of her overall good reputation. Following their testimony, the judge allowed a motion to drop the first-degree murder charge and let Pope plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Pope's defense team also pushed the narrative that the victim had been a woman of "ill repute," The Enterprise reported.

"Attorney Charles Lambeth contended that the Davis girl had continually called the Pope residence in an effort to entice Eddie Pope ... into an illicit affair," the newspaper wrote. "The crime, he further contended, was committed in a moment of jealous anger."

In the end, Pope was sentenced to 10-20 years in prison, an ironic ending to a high-profile case in which the actions of a next-door neighbor — some 62 years later — appear to have been anything but neighborly.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579