HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Better late than never -- Justice finally prevailed, 18 years after officer's death

Jun. 4—THOMASVILLE — When Thomasville police officer T.L. "Lev" Reddick was gunned down by an unknown suspect nearly a century ago, it looked as if the killer had gotten away with murder.

In fact, Davidson County Sheriff Fred Sink said as much after the fatal shooting, telling reporters he feared the shooter had made "a clean getaway." But had he?

The year was 1928. On the evening of Feb. 6 — less than four months after Reddick had joined the Thomasville Police Department — he and Deputy J.D. Morgan were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked near Thomasville's Denton Road. By the time they arrived, the driver had moved and was parked on Fisher Ferry Street, near Southside Baptist Church.

The officers parked in front of the Ford roadster, but as they stepped out of their patrol car to approach the young Black driver, he pulled out a .45-caliber revolver and greeted them with a barrage of bullets before they even had a chance to draw their service pistols. Morgan was shot three times — once in the leg, twice in the body — but he would be hospitalized and survive.

Reddick, a 28-year-old rookie, was not so fortunate. A single bullet pierced his heart, killing him instantly.

The slayer jumped from the car — later determined to have been stolen — and fled. Bloodhounds were brought to the scene and trailed the killer's scent, followed by an angry posse of at least 1,000 people — "all with guns," The High Point Enterprise reported — but the dogs lost the scent after a few miles.

Meanwhile, from his bed at Guilford General Hospital, Morgan told The Enterprise the assailant never spoke a word — he just started shooting. Morgan believed Reddick may have returned fire once before he was killed.

Colleagues mourned the fallen officer, who left behind a wife and young daughter.

"He was one of the best men in the department and a man who could always be relied upon," said Thomasville Police Chief F.C. Smith.

When the bloodhounds lost the killer's trail, police in Thomasville and surrounding cities set up a dragnet, but he somehow managed to evade the authorities. In the weeks following the shooting, as many as seven different men were nabbed for questioning, but they were all cleared in Reddick's death. Even the offer of rewards totaling $400 failed to lead to an arrest.

By early March, when the seventh suspect was released, it became apparent that Sheriff Fred Sink's initial statement had been prophetic — the killer had made "a clean getaway."

For nearly 1 1/2 years, the trail remained cold.

In August 1929, though, local police received a tip that a suspect who had just been arrested in Virginia — a former Thomasville man named Ernest Green — might be their man. The sheriff and police chief hightailed it up to Arlington — along with a witness who had seen Reddick's slayer — and, sure enough, the witness pegged Green.

Because of the felony charges he was already facing in Virginia, Green wasn't immediately extradited to Davidson County. What happened next, though — after Green served his time in Virginia — defies explanation. Somehow, he slipped through the cracks and was never extradited. By the time the local authorities realized it, he was in the wind.

From the time Green was positively identified in 1929, another 17 years would pass before he was finally brought to justice. In November 1946, local police learned Green, now age 45, was living in Danville, Virginia — under the alias of Vance Smith Marrand — and Danville police swooped in to nab him.

This time, despite his protests, Green would face an extradition hearing almost immediately.

One of the key witnesses for the hearing was J.D. Morgan, the deputy who'd been with Reddick when he was killed. But Morgan was 69 now, and 18 years had passed since the shooting. How good a witness would he be?

Well, he walked into the Virginia courtroom and pointed to a Black man and said, "That's the man, as sure as I know what shoe leather is."

What Morgan didn't know was that he was in the wrong courtroom. He was redirected to the right courtroom, but who was that man he had just pointed to? Had his memory slipped?

No, it hadn't. As it turned out, Green had been in the wrong courtroom, too. After 18 years, and even in the wrong courtroom, Morgan had correctly identified Reddick's killer and pointed him out.

"I'll never forget that face," Morgan said. "Because the last time I saw it, I was looking at it over a .45 pistol, which was firing at me."

Green was extradited and tried within a matter of weeks. With Morgan, the flawless witness, sitting in the courtroom again, Green resignedly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 27-30 years in Central Prison.

It was an odd twist of fate. Just like Sheriff Sink, Green thought he'd gotten away with murder.

Turns out they were both wrong.

