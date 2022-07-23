HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: The bike ride -- What really happened to 5-year-old Bobby Sechrest

Jul. 23—HIGH POINT — When young Griffith Welch made the front page of The High Point Enterprise one day nearly 90 years ago, his photograph surely jarred Enterprise readers, who were unaccustomed to seeing a 15-year-old kid's mugshot in the newspaper, much less on the front page.

More jarring, though, were the three words accompanying Griffith's photo — "Held For Murder."

And even more jarring was the realization of who the teenager's alleged victim was — a 5-year-old boy. The story quickly became the talk of the town and remained so for months. Today, nearly nine decades later, it's still one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in High Point history.

The year was 1933. The first inkling of tragedy occurred on the evening of May 12, a Friday, when 5-year-old Bobby Sechrest went missing. As word spread of his disappearance, thousands joined a massive search for the red-haired, blue-eyed youngster, but he was nowhere to be found. Highland Cotton Mill officials even drained the millpond, based on reports that Bobby had been seen near there earlier in the day. The longer the search lasted, the more Bobby's parents, Wade and Mary Sechrest, felt their initial concerns morphing into terror.

Initially, nobody suspected Griffith of anything nefarious. An occasional playmate of Bobby's, he'd been seen playing with the boy earlier that day. But when Griffith was asked, he said he'd left Bobby at the cafe owned by Bobby's father, Atlantic Cafe on S. Main Street, around 5:30 p.m. Griffith's account began to raise eyebrows, however, when witnesses said they'd seen him with Bobby around 7:30 p.m., some two hours later than the teen claimed to have dropped Bobby off.

By Saturday morning, city police had brought Griffith in for questioning, but he still denied knowing Bobby's whereabouts. According to Griffith, he had taken Bobby for a bicycle ride — putting the lad on his handlebars — but then returned him to the cafe.

Police weren't buying it, and they continued grilling the young suspect. Finally, on Saturday afternoon, Griffith broke and begged to see his father. An officer told him that wouldn't happen until he told police where Bobby was. Griffith agreed, somberly acknowledging the boy's body was lying in a clump of bushes in the Cloverdale area, off of S. Main.

Griffith then led police to the clump of bushes, where he said a car had forced his bicycle off the road, injuring Bobby in the process. Bobby wasn't there.

At that point, The Enterprise reported, Griffith changed his story — again — this time telling police Bobby had flown off the handlebars when the bike struck a rock, hitting his head on a railroad rail. Bobby was hurt so badly, Griffith said, that he panicked and dragged the boy's body across several fields, through thick underbrush and over fences to an open manhole.

Griffith then led officers to the manhole and said, "I put Bobby in there."

The search for Bobby then went underground, as teams scoured the city's sewer lines for the missing boy. They found him an hour later, about three miles from the manhole where his body had been placed. An autopsy revealed Bobby had died from a blow to the head, before he was put in the manhole.

Initially, Griffith was charged with murder — his continuously evolving story may have had police doubting his account of the bicycle accident — but sympathy began to turn in his favor.

For one thing, ironically, it was learned that four years earlier, Griffith had been severely injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. As a result, his mental capacity had been reduced to that of a 6-year-old, according to his attorney, Thomas J. Gold.

As such, Griffith "should be confined, but not put on trial for his life," Gold said.

Furthermore, evidence was found indicating that Griffith's final version of the bicycle accident appeared to be the truth.

Sure enough, the murder charge was reduced and Griffith pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was given a 10- to 15-year prison term, but the sentence was suspended on the condition that he voluntarily attend the Eastern Carolina Training School for Boys, in Rocky Mount.

Welch died in 1973, at age 55, and is buried in Randolph County.

Meanwhile, poor Bobby lies buried at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery, the ill-fated victim of a horrific, but nearly forgotten, tragedy. At his funeral, attended by hundreds, a choir sang "Safe in the Arms of Jesus."

Confidentially, we doubt there was a dry eye in the room.

