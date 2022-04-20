HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Convict made headlines till the very end

Apr. 20—This is the final story in a three-part "High Point Confidential" series. The first two parts were published Saturday and Tuesday, or you can read them online at HPEnews.com.

If Ralph Davis wasn't already Public Enemy No. 1 in North Carolina, he certainly claimed the title in the summer of 1934, when he stole the Statesville mayor's car and was accused of killing Iredell County Sheriff Godfrey Kimball during an arrest attempt gone wrong.

Davis, a well-known ex-con and desperado from Davidson County, made headlines statewide that August, when he reportedly gunned down the sheriff and then eluded a hailstorm of deputies' bullets as he escaped into the northern Iredell countryside in the stolen car.

Here in High Point, where police and citizens were well acquainted with the 23-year-old bad boy, The High Point Enterprise compared Davis to notorious gangster John Dillinger.

"Efforts to apprehend Davis should be pushed to the utmost, and when captured his trial should be a speedy one," The Enterprise wrote. "There is only one place for a man of his caliber."

Presumably, that one place was on the seat of "Old Sparky," North Carolina's electric chair.

As it turned out, officers captured the young fugitive within days. A conviction, however, would prove to be more elusive.

After early reports of Davis sightings in Winston-Salem and Danville, Virginia, the stolen coupe he'd been driving — its rear windshield riddled with bullet holes — was found abandoned in Danville. An intensive manhunt of that area, however, turned up no signs of Davis.

On Aug. 21, four days after the killing, Davis was arrested without incident at a boarding house in Concord, where he apparently had driven in another stolen vehicle. The owner of the boarding house had called authorities after recognizing Davis from a newspaper photograph. Four officers descended on the house, with two guarding the exits while the other two entered Davis' room with weapons drawn. Davis was lying in bed — with a loaded Colt automatic pistol beneath his pillow — but he surrendered peacefully, telling the officers, "I know when I'm beaten."

Still cocky and calculating, though, Davis made another interesting comment that morning: He claimed he hadn't fired the bullet that killed Sheriff Kimball.

The arresting officers probably chuckled to themselves. It surely wasn't the first time they'd heard such bravado from a suspect in handcuffs, nor would it be the last.

But here's the odd thing about Davis' claim — it appeared to be true.

During Davis' trial on a charge of first-degree murder, ballistics experts testified the bullet that killed Kimball had not, in fact, been fired from Davis' gun, but from another type of pistol — the same type of gun carried that day by Deputy Ralph Gilbert.

Could it be? Could Iredell County's well-liked sheriff really have been shot to death — accidentally, of course, in the heat of a chaotic gunfight — by one of his own deputies? And if so, what did that mean for Ralph Davis? Would the jury allow him to walk?

Gilbert said it was impossible for him to have shot Kimball, even accidentally. Meanwhile, the prosecution attempted to argue that Davis had commandeered the sheriff's gun — the same type of weapon used by Gilbert — and used that to shoot the sheriff.

It was a plausible argument — and it might even be true — but it was never proved in court. The jurors, understandably harboring "reasonable doubt," couldn't convict Davis of first-degree murder, but they also balked at the idea of letting him walk free, convicting him of second-degree murder instead. The judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison — not exactly the outcome Davis wanted, but certainly better than a date with Old Sparky.

Even back in prison, Davis still wasn't done making headlines. In May 1935, newspapers reported the inmate had stabbed a fellow prisoner at Caledonia Prison Camp in Halifax County. As a result, he was moved to Central Prison in Raleigh for his own protection. A month later, he was caught trying to escape after sawing his way out of his cell with a couple of hacksaw blades.

Another 13 years would pass before Davis resurfaced — and again, it was an escape attempt. On Sept. 30, 1948, he and two fellow convicts bolted while working with a prison road gang in Jackson County, southwest of Asheville.

According to newspaper accounts, Davis went to the county home on Oct. 2 and tried to steal two cars but couldn't get either to start. He then went into a nearby pumphouse, removed his convict clothes and wrapped himself in a blanket, then returned to the county home and told the superintendent he'd been robbed of his clothes and money.

The superintendent gave Davis food and clothing, but he also suspected the stranger was one of the escaped convicts, so he called Jackson County Sheriff C.G. Middleton.

The sheriff hurried to the scene and encountered Davis walking down a nearby road, where he yelled for the unarmed escapee to put up his hands. Davis obeyed at first, but suddenly turned and ran, and Middleton gave chase. The sheriff fired a few shots into the air, hoping to scare Davis into surrendering, but he kept running. Finally, the officer shot the fleeing convict in the back before he could disappear into a nearby patch of woods. Davis died on the spot.

Ralph Davis had died the same way he'd spent his entire adult life — running.

Following Davis' death, a prison official described him as "one of the most dangerous men we had," and the trail of crime Davis left behind him — from Thomasville and High Point to Mocksville and Iredell County, and even in prison — certainly testified to that claim.

After all, they didn't call him "Public Enemy No. 1" for nothing.

