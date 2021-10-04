High Point Confidential: Daylong search leads to dramatic confrontation

Oct. 4—HIGH POINT — A hot tip from a local beer joint, a trail of telltale footprints and a pair of bloodhounds had led officers to a home on Carolina Avenue. They had the house surrounded.

If police were right, hiding somewhere inside the modest house was Ben Inman, a 48-year-old High Point man — and triple shooting suspect — who had eluded police for most of the day after reportedly shooting three family members early that morning on Fisher Street. The day — Jan. 18, 1960 — had been an intense one, as officers scoured the city looking for the gunman, hoping to catch him before he pulled the trigger again.

Now, though, they believed they had Inman cornered. It was just a matter of capturing the suspect without him harming anyone else ... or himself.

Late that afternoon, a swarm of city, county and state officers poured into the house, their service weapons drawn as they searched. City police officers Stewart Hartley and W.C. "Woody" Hodges, and Capt. J.W. Roberson of the state prisons department, found Inman hiding in a bedroom closet — behind a carefully arranged barrier of hanging clothes — but Inman wasn't quite ready to surrender.

"I looked down at the floor and saw a muddy pair of shoes, standing on tiptoe," Hartley later told The High Point Enterprise. "I yelled, 'Here he is!' and jumped back. We told him to throw out his weapon and come on out."

Inman dropped to his knees and began moaning, "Oh, I'm sick, I'm sick."

Then, from his knees, he pulled the trigger one more time, and the bullet tore through the fleshy part of Hodges' side.

"I'm hit!" Hodges yelled, and Roberson immediately fired back, narrowly missing the suspect.

"After Woody yelled and Roberson fired back," Hartley said, "we heard Inman's hammer hitting on the empty chambers. We all landed on him at the same time."

Moments later, the officers led Inman — now handcuffed and subdued — from the house and eased him into the back seat of a patrol car, bringing the tension-filled manhunt to an end. Thankfully, the four rounds of ammo still in the suspect's revolver and the 20 rounds in his pocket were never used.

In the days to come, High Pointers would learn more about Inman's checkered past, which included nearly 50 arrests dating back to 1935, for everything from assaults and drunken driving to manufacturing white liquor. On one occasion, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon after he was found armed in the back seat of his estranged wife's car, apparently waiting for her to leave work.

After his shooting spree, the good news for Inman was that none of his victims, including Officer Hodges, died. Only Inman's stepdaughter's injuries were considered life-threatening, and she survived. Otherwise, he would've been facing a murder charge.

Instead, Inman faced four charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. A month after the shootings, he appeared in Superior Court — without an attorney — and pleaded guilty on all four counts. He told the judge, "I'm sorry I done it — I throw myself on the mercy of the court and my Lord."

Inman's sole intention that day, he said, was merely to see if he and his estranged wife could get back together. But they weren't going to get back together — not where he was going. The judge sentenced him to 20-40 years in prison.

Even then, Inman continued making headlines. Twice he escaped from prison work gangs — in July 1960 and again in May 1961 — but both times he was recaptured.

In April 1964, he was granted a new trial, successfully arguing that he hadn't been represented by legal counsel in the original trial and hadn't waived his right to be so represented. He pleaded guilty again but told the judge that "he no longer has ill feelings toward anyone and that he has been a model prisoner since he entered prison in 1960," The Enterprise reported. The judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Ben Inman would make headlines one last time — in July 1972, when he drowned at High Rock Lake while swimming with friends. He was 61 years old.

It was an ironic ending to the High Point man's life. He escaped prison twice, and then he managed to escape a lengthy prison sentence, but he couldn't escape death.

