HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Dead man's pardon-Inmate won his freedom, but it came too late

Sep. 5—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the second story in a two-part High Point Confidential series. Part one of "Dead Man's Pardon" was published Saturday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT — They claimed all along they were innocent, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

For more than a year and a half, four young High Point men — Sylvan Palmer, Joe Horne, Walter Bridgeman and Victor "Baby Face" Fowler, all of them in their late teens or early 20s — served time in the state penitentiary for a crime they insisted they didn't commit.

And unless something dramatic happened, each of them would spend a total of 15 years behind bars, the sentence imposed when they were convicted — wrongfully — of robbing Denton's Carolina Bank and Trust Co. in 1932.

Ironically, their fate rested in the hands of a former High Point police officer who had gone rogue after leaving the force in 1931. The ex-cop, Ben Lowe, had not only been pegged as the leader of a multi-state gang of automobile thieves but also had been implicated in a couple of death row confessions as the actual mastermind behind the Denton bank job.

If authorities could somehow prove Lowe's involvement in the robbery — or if he were to confess — the four inmates from High Point might be pardoned and set free.

Lo and behold, when Lowe was arrested on the car theft charges, he suddenly decided to clear his conscience and own up to the bank robbery, too, in hopes of getting the High Point men exonerated.

"The boys who are serving time in the pen for the Denton job are not guilty," the 31-year-old Lowe was quoted as saying. "...Those four don't know a thing about it. They're innocent men."

Lowe went on to say that "it is my life's ambition to see them go free."

That may have been a tad dramatic, but still, give Lowe credit for doing the right thing. Bolstering his story, he was able to provide certain details about the robbery that officials could use to confirm he was telling the truth.

The High Point Enterprise reported on Lowe's confession — and its possible implications — under the headline, "Fate of Four Boys In Prison Brighter." It looked as if the four young men might finally be cleared.

Unfortunately, the wheels of justice still turned slowly — too slowly for Joe Horne. On March 28, 1935, the 26-year-old prisoner was killed by another inmate while they were working on a highway road gang near Kenansville, in Duplin County.

According to newspaper accounts of the incident, Horne and fellow convict Charlie Green exchanged angry words. When Horne wasn't looking, Green struck him on the head with an ax, and the injuries proved fatal. In the ensuing days, Green was charged with murder, while Horne was laid to rest at a church cemetery in Thomasville, his grieving family gathered around his grave.

A mere three weeks later, Gov. John Ehringhaus pardoned the wrongfully convicted High Pointers, citing "satisfactory proof that they were innocent of the crime and felony for which they had been convicted and imprisoned."

Oddly enough, it was Ben Lowe — who was incarcerated with Palmer and Fowler at the Cary prison camp — who broke the news to them when he read it in the newspaper.

"Well, boys, you've got it!" he yelled to them.

"Got what?" they answered.

"A pardon," Lowe said. "And I'm glad."

The two inmates snatched the newspaper from Lowe's hands to read it for themselves. A day later, after the necessary paperwork had been completed, they were free men for the first time in two years. Bridgeman gained his freedom the same day.

Sadly, the same cannot be said for Horne. The governor's executive order stated that "this pardon is extended to Joe Horne posthumously, for he, no less than those living, is entitled to such exoneration as this act can give."

Newspapers across the state lamented Horne's fate, being killed in prison when he wasn't even supposed to be in prison.

"With no intent to do so, the State took the life of Joe Horne," The News and Observer of Raleigh wrote. "And now the State finds that it committed a horrible mistake. ... The best it can do for Joe Horne is to write his name into a pardon for such good as a pardon may be to a dead man."

For poor Joe Horne, it was the epitome of too little, too late.

