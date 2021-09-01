HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: GI faces the music for desertion

Sep. 1—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is part three of a four-part High Point Confidential series. The first two parts of "Saving Pvt. Johnson" were published Sunday and Tuesday, or you can read them online at HPEnews.com.

HIGH POINT

The court-martial began in May 1954, less than a year after Pvt. Carlos P. Johnson Jr. had gone missing.

Johnson, a 22-year-old GI from High Point, had disappeared behind the Iron Curtain the previous summer, prompting speculation that he'd been taken prisoner by communist forces ... or worse. Back in High Point, Johnson's wife, Madge, prayed her husband would be found safe.

Ultimately, Johnson was found safe — in January 1954, some six months after his disappearance — but his account of what had happened to him had holes in it. As the tale unfolded, the press portrayed Johnson as a young man who didn't appear to be quite the American patriot he'd previously been described as.

Facing charges of disloyalty and desertion, Johnson seemed to be in dangerously deep water without a life preserver. Unless he could somehow disprove the charges against him, he faced up to 48 years in prison. A 12-man court in Salzburg, Austria — some 4,500 miles from his native High Point — would determine his fate.

At issue was a series of incriminating statements Johnson signed after his return from behind the Iron Curtain. His defense team tried to bar the statements from being introduced into evidence.

Johnson even took the stand himself to address the statements, explaining that after numerous sessions of intense grilling — nearly 60 hours of questioning in all — he finally caved so the interrogators would leave him alone. According to the soldier, he signed the statements "willingly, gladly and happily" to get the interrogators off his back.

"I would still be under interrogation by the CIC (Counterintelligence Corps) if I had not signed those statements," Johnson told the court. "I would've signed anything to get a little rest. Had they accused me of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, I would have admitted it."

No, Johnson didn't actually confess to killing Lincoln, but he did admit that he'd given classified military information to his interrogators. He also admitted having joined Free German Youth, a communist-affiliated youth movement in Germany that advocated the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

Complicating Johnson's confession was his apparent attempt to cover up his participation in Free German Youth. Before being picked up by British police in West Berlin, he allegedly visited the home of a German woman and asked her to burn some papers for him. One of them, she testified, was a Free German Youth identification card.

Other evidence included the two requests for political asylum Johnson signed when he was behind the Iron Curtain. In one of those statements, he was quoted as saying, "I feel that I cannot live anymore in America. If I fight again, I want to fight for peace and not for a power-hungry, greedy country."

In addition, Johnson was accused of trying to "impair the loyalty" of four other American soldiers, encouraging them to desert to the communists.

Such serious allegations would've been bad any time, but as you can imagine, they were especially damning during the height of the "Red Scare," when Americans' fear of communism reached a level of hysteria.

So, in retrospect, it may not surprise you to learn that on May 22, 1954, Pvt. Carlos P. Johnson Jr. — a previously little-known GI from High Point — was convicted of desertion and disloyalty for his ill-advised expedition behind the Iron Curtain. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison, in addition to being dishonorably discharged.

The trial lasted five days. Deliberations lasted only about 90 minutes.

Newspapers across the country published the news the next day, including The High Point Enterprise, which ran a large, all-caps headline across the top of the front page: "HIGH POINT G.I. GETS 17 YEARS FOR DESERTION."

The article quoted Johnson saying, "I'm not sorry I came back, no matter what the sentence is." It described Madge as tearful and shocked by the verdict.

Even more shocking than the verdict, though, was the length of the sentence. Johnson's defense counsel pointed out that in a well-publicized 1949 case, 11 communists found guilty of violating the Smith Act — which sets penalties for advocating the violent overthrow of the government — had been sentenced to five years or less in prison. Counsel also argued that Johnson's military service in Korea should be a mitigating factor, but it clearly wasn't.

Johnson appealed his sentence to an Army review board, with High Point attorney J.V. Morgan representing him in Washington, D.C. Morgan told the board his client's sentence was "unreasonable."

The board ultimately agreed but reduced Johnson's sentence by only two years.

The young GI had spent time behind the Iron Curtain, and now he was going to spend time behind the iron bars in the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

