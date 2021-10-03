HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Gunman eluded police after triple shooting in 1960

Oct. 3—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the first story in a two-part High Point Confidential series.

HIGH POINT

Before Jan. 18, 1960, few High Pointers knew who Ben Inman was.

But when a gunman shoots three of his own family members, as the 48-year-old High Point man did that morning, and becomes the object of an all-day citywide manhunt — still armed and dangerous, mind you — well, that tends to make a lasting impression.

And the only thing residents could do was cower and pray that police would track him down before he pulled the trigger again.

The chaos began that morning outside a small house on Fisher Street, where Inman's wife, Louise Queen, lived. The two had gotten married in 1954, but theirs had been a rocky relationship. Inman had racked up several charges of assaulting his wife during their short time together, and they'd been estranged for a couple of years, much to Inman's displeasure.

That morning, for reasons unknown, his frustration finally boiled over.

As Louise walked to her car around 6:30 a.m. to go to work, Inman crouched behind the vehicle, lying in wait with a .22 revolver. As his wife reached the car, Inman grabbed her and began choking her.

"I want to talk to you!" he told her. "I just want to talk to you."

Louise screamed, getting the attention of her son — and Inman's stepson — 17-year-old Larry Queen, who came running from the house just in time to see Inman fire three shots into his mother's back and head.

Larry lunged at his stepfather and hit him, but Inman managed to keep his feet and shoot again, this time hitting the teenager's left arm.

When a third family member — Louise's daughter, 27-year-old Nancy Prince — heard the gunfire, she ran from her house next door to see what was going on. Inman was already starting to flee, but he fired one last shot on the run and hit Prince in the head.

All three victims required medical treatment, and Prince was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police had a manhunt on their hands. By the time they reached the scene, Inman was long gone, and the trail was growing colder by the minute. Officers searched the immediate area, of course, but Inman was smart enough not to hang around there. They also checked his last-known residence, on N. Main Street, but found no trace of him there, either.

Tensions ran high. An armed gunman was loose in the city, and the clock was ticking. While Inman's attack obviously had been a targeted one, there was no telling what he might do — or whom he might shoot — if he became desperate in his attempt to escape.

Working with mug shots of Inman, officers scoured local beer joints and pool halls, "on the theory (Inman) was drinking prior to the shooting and would want more," The High Point Enterprise reported.

As it turned out, their theory was dead on. No, police didn't actually find the suspect drinking a beer, but shortly after noon, they received a call from the operator of the old Shell Inn, a beer joint on Highway 311 north.

"I asked them if they had caught that Inman fella," proprietor Claudia Ridge told The Enterprise, "and told them if they hadn't, they'd better get out here, because he'd just left."

Ridge was familiar with Jim Inman — the suspect's son from his first marriage — and when the elder Inman walked into her bar, she saw a strong physical resemblance and thought he might be the man police were hunting. Ironically, she and a few customers were actually discussing the triple shooting at the time.

"This fella acted right nervous," Ridge told The Enterprise. "He only drank one can of beer, had to hold it with both hands, then he bought six cans and left. He was walking."

When police showed up with Inman's mug shot, Ridge confirmed he was the man who'd been in the bar.

Outside, police were able to follow Inman's tracks about a hundred yards, until they disappeared into a dense patch of woods. The trail was warm, though, so they brought in a couple of bloodhounds to pick up the scent, and the dogs followed a winding path through the woods that appeared to be headed toward the Oak View section of High Point.

Knowing Inman had a sister who lived in that part of town, police played a hunch, hightailed it to her house on Carolina Avenue and surrounded the place. With the doors and windows locked and the shades drawn, it didn't appear anybody was at home — or if they were, they didn't want police to think they were. And when police knocked, nobody came to the door.

As officers debated their next move, a teenage boy who lived at the house arrived home from school and told police the family never locked their doors. Meanwhile, a neighborhood girl said she had seen a man matching Inman's description walking down the road toward the house that was now surrounded.

All of which led police to an obvious conclusion: Ben Inman was hiding somewhere in that house — armed, jittery and possibly drunk.

And desperate to remain a free man.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Part two of "The Manhunt" will be published in Tuesday's High Point Enterprise.