HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: High Point men were wrongfully jailed for 1932 bank heist

Sep. 2—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the first story in a two-part High Point Confidential series.

HIGH POINT — They claimed from the start they were innocent.

In early September 1932, when a foursome of unmasked, armed bandits robbed the Carolina Bank and Trust Co. in Denton, making off with approximately $6,000, the next day authorities nabbed four young High Point men — Sylvan Palmer, Joe Horne, Walter Bridgeman and Victor "Baby Face" Fowler — and charged them with the crime.

The suspects scowled appropriately for their mug shots, but they still looked youthful. Horne was 23, Bridgeman was 21, and Fowler and Palmer were only 19.

Not surprisingly, as crime suspects often do, the young men swore they had nothing to do with the heist.

Even though, prior to their arrest, they had tried to elude police in what The High Point Enterprise called "a spirited chase," the four suspects still maintained their innocence. They were running for other reasons, they said — acknowledging that they weren't exactly choirboys — but they insisted it wasn't because they'd robbed the Denton bank.

In fact, they all had alibis indicating they weren't even in Denton when the heist went down.

Unfortunately for them, however, eyewitnesses to the crime still pegged the four as the culprits. Horne, Bridgeman and Fowler had looted the bank at gunpoint, the witnesses claimed, and Palmer had driven the getaway car.

"I know this is the man," one witness said as he eyeballed Palmer. "Unless he has a twin brother."

Which Palmer didn't.

According to one newspaper account, Palmer actually smirked when the witness identified him, prompting a High Point police captain to warn him, "This is no laughing matter."

Palmer cockily smirked again and replied, "It soon will be, if it ain't now."

Alas, three months later — after only three hours of deliberation — a jury convicted the four young men of the notorious felony. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison, and off they went to the state penitentiary, still professing their innocence.

And probably not smirking anymore.

But here's the thing — they really were innocent. We know this now.

Yes, all four of the young men had criminal records — they were well-known to High Point police — but the Denton bank job was not of their doing. So when they got sent up — 15 years for a crime they didn't even commit — they were understandably bitter, and their future looked bleak.

Until...

In May 1934, nearly 18 months into their sentences, a former High Pointer named Mike Stefanoff made a dramatic, death row confession. As we wrote in High Point Confidential last month, Stefanoff was one of four High Pointers — along with Bascom Green, Lester Green and Ed Black — who'd been convicted of killing a cashier during a widely publicized bank heist in Taylorsville. He was the first of the four to go to the electric chair.

In the final hours before his execution, Stefanoff confessed he had participated in the Denton bank robbery, and the four young men imprisoned for the crime were innocent.

Stefanoff's confession also included the blockbuster accusation that several current and former High Point police officers had been complicit in the Denton bank job, too, either actively participating in the robbery or at least covering up for those who did.

In an unusual twist, the confession was made to Nannie Palmer, Sylvan Palmer's mother, who had been working tirelessly to clear her son's name.

"I had never seen Stefanoff before I talked to him in his cell just a few minutes before it was time for him to die," she told The Enterprise. "I took his statement in shorthand, and when I got to a typewriter, I was so overjoyed at what it contained — corroboration of my findings proving my boy innocent — that I could hardly see to type."

Unfortunately, there was a fly in the ointment. Because city police officers had been implicated in the robbery, High Point's prosecuting attorney had to investigate the confession to see if he could confirm the officers' role in the crime. After several months, he announced he'd found no evidence supporting the allegation, thus clearing the officers.

Consequently, that finding cast doubt on Stefanoff's other assertion — that the four young men convicted of the crime had been wrongfully imprisoned — so their sentences continued.

The narrative began to change when another of Stefanoff's conspirators, Lester Green, confessed prior to his execution that he, too, had participated in the Denton bank job. Green unequivocally said the four young men imprisoned for the crime were innocent. He also disputed Stefanoff's contention that current High Point police officers had played a role in the heist.

Green did say, however, that Ben Lowe — a former High Point motorcycle cop — had masterminded the whole thing. Since leaving the force, Lowe had been linked to a gang of car thieves believed to have stolen as many as a hundred automobiles, so the shine on his badge had long since been tarnished.

If authorities could somehow prove Lowe's involvement in the Denton heist — or if Lowe were to confess — perhaps the four innocent High Pointers could be pardoned and set free.

For one of the four, though, such a pardon would not come soon enough.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The conclusion of "Dead Man's Pardon" will be published in Tuesday's High Point Enterprise.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579