HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Who killed Oscar Kearns? Surprising suspect implicated in 1907 shooting death

Oct. 13—HIGH POINT — Oscar Kearns was probably just gambling and got shot to death by a sore loser.

Some people thought he may have taken his own life, but no gun was ever found. Nah, it had to be a card game or craps game gone bad.

That was the early speculation on June 17, 1907, when the High Point man's body was found in a patch of woods on the outskirts of town, with a bullet through his head. Lord knows, those secret craps games could get ugly, especially when alcohol was involved — which was most of the time.

Within a couple of days, though, the narrative had changed dramatically. The victim's wife took out a warrant charging that it was not a gambling buddy who had killed her husband, but a High Point police officer — and that, as you can imagine, had tongues wagging all over town.

The accused was Officer Frank Sechrest, an otherwise well-respected 47-year-old patrolman who seemed genuinely stunned that he was being implicated in the killing. The circumstances, however, certainly seemed to be pointing an accusatory finger at him.

According to newspaper accounts, Sechrest and Chief C.L. Gray, acting on an informant's tip, had driven out to some woods in east High Point to investigate a report of illicit gambling taking place there. When they reached the woods, they split up — with Gray going on foot, Sechrest staying in the buggy — to cover more ground.

As he continued driving, Sechrest spotted a pair of men a couple hundred yards in the distance — Oscar Kearns and his buddy, Jake or Jack Austin (newspaper spellings differed) — sitting by the road at the edge of the woods. They reportedly had been drinking, so when they spied the officer, they hightailed it into the woods, sprinting in different directions.

Sechrest fired a couple of warning shots into the air, hoping to scare the men into stopping, but they disappeared into the woods.

When Gray heard the gunshots, he came running, fearing his officer had been shot. Sechrest told of the two men who fled and acknowledged he had fired a couple of warning shots, but the men had kept running. After a cursory search, the officers agreed their suspects had gotten away.

Kearns never made it home that night, and the next day his body was found in the woods. Chief Gray was notified, and he immediately went to Officer Sechrest.

"I don't see how it could be possible that I hit anyone," Sechrest told the chief.

Gray replied, "You get in the buggy with me and go over there and show me where they were and where you were when you shot."

So they returned to the woods, and Gray acknowledged it was possible his officer had fired the fatal bullet. A coroner's jury agreed, and Sechrest was charged with first-degree murder, though he reiterated he had only meant to scare the suspects.

"According to the evidence, the jury could not have rendered a different decision," one newspaper account stated. "The killing may have been accidental, and upon this will most likely rest the case of the defense."

Before the case even went to trial, Sechrest submitted his resignation from the police force. Meanwhile, Chief Gray — who had been accused of covering up Sechrest's role in the death of Oscar Kearns — was exonerated by the city's board of aldermen.

Despite the charge against Sechrest, public sentiment seemed to turn in his favor, believing his story that the shooting was accidental. That became even more apparent at his trial in February 1908, when a jury needed only 10 minutes to return a verdict of not guilty.

"It was expected that the defendant would be acquitted," The High Point Enterprise wrote after Sechrest's acquittal.

That was no consolation for the widow of Oscar Kearns, who likely felt she never received justice for her husband's death.

It probably wasn't much consolation for Sechrest, either, who had to live with the fact that he had killed a man. Sure, accidents happen, but not usually with such tragic consequences.

