High Point Confidential: Killer's sin eventually caught up to him in 1940

Jan. 9—THOMASVILLE — Give Archie Curry credit first of all for simply getting away ... and then for very nearly getting away with murder.

For more than a dozen years, the Thomasville man lived in the shadows, staying out of the spotlight, staying out of trouble, and staying off any paths where Thomasville police might find him. Finally, though, after 13 years of freedom — talk about an unlucky 13 — Curry's sin finally caught up to him, and he had to face the music for what he'd done.

The crime happened on the evening of April 6, 1927, in east Thomasville. Curry, who was in his early 20s, got into a heated argument with another young man named Roosevelt Kearns. Newspaper accounts don't tell us much about the argument, except that it concerned a woman — presumably a woman they both wanted to court, to use the vernacular of that era — and it ended with Curry pulling out his shotgun and shooting Kearns.

By the time Thomasville police arrived, Kearns was dead, and Curry was nowhere to be found. According to The High Point Enterprise, police in Thomasville and High Point were scouring both cities looking for the alleged killer, but he had disappeared. It looked as if the young man had gotten away with murder.

Some 13 years would pass before Curry's name would resurface. In February 1940, Thomasville Police Chief F.C. Smith received a tip that the nearly forgotten fugitive had settled in Lumberton, about a hundred miles southeast of Thomasville. So the chief contacted the sheriff of Robeson County, confirmed Curry was living there, and asked the sheriff to detain him until Smith could come and get him.

As it turned out, after his indiscretion in Thomasville, Curry had become somewhat of a model citizen in Lumberton, getting married and working for several years on a farm there. In fact, the farm's owner — who also happened to be a local police officer — vouched for Curry's solid work ethic and good character.

Nonetheless, the sheriff confronted Curry about the 1927 slaying, and the suspect confessed to killing Kearns, though he said it was self-defense — he claimed Kearns had been carrying a gun, too.

The sheriff said the self-defense angle would be a matter for the courts to decide. He did, however, give Curry time to explain to his wife about the killing, since Curry had never told her about the murder charge hanging over his head for the past 13 years.

Then Curry, described as being about 35 years old, was detained in a Lumberton jail cell until he could be returned to Thomasville and charged in the death of Roosevelt Kearns. Much to his satisfaction, we're sure, Curry was convicted only of manslaughter — a much lesser charge than murder — and was sentenced to only four months in prison. Obviously, the jury believed his tale of self-defense, and the character witnesses who spoke on his behalf probably didn't hurt, either.

Nonetheless, Archie Curry had learned a lesson of biblical proportions:

When you run from your sin — and sometimes even if you turn your life around in the process — your sin will still find you out.

