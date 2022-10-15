HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: A killing in the woods -- Was teen's shooting death in 1929 really an accident?

Oct. 15—HIGH POINT — Was 13-year-old Lewis Horne really the victim of a prank gone horribly wrong? Or was he the victim of a cold-blooded killer?

That's what a High Point jury had to decide more than 90 years ago when the youth was shot to death by one of his buddies, 14-year-old Elvin Cagle, of Thomasville. It certainly looked like an accident — and the two boys were reportedly the best of friends — but was there something more sinister at play? After all, why else would Elvin have been charged with murder?

The year was 1929. On the morning of March 23, a Saturday, four adolescent boys — Lewis, Elvin, Albert Newton and Felix Webb — were exploring a patch of woods along Old Thomasville Road when they spotted what appeared to be a squirrel's hole in a tree. Lewis walked over to investigate.

Elvin, who had his shotgun with him — probably not all that unusual for teenage boys of that era — put the gun to his shoulder and jokingly threatened to shoot Lewis. No, it's not funny, but a teenage boy's sense of humor is rarely as funny as he thinks it is.

Anyway, if any of the boys were laughing, they surely stopped in horror when a blast from Elvin's 12-gauge shotgun rang out through the woods and Lewis collapsed into a bloody heap on the ground. He'd been shot in the back of the head and died soon after.

According to The High Point Enterprise, which reported the shooting in the evening paper, this wasn't the first time Elvin had threatened — playfully or otherwise — to shoot one of his companions that morning. But it was obviously the first time he'd actually pulled the trigger.

Several hundred mourners paid their respects by attending the youth's funeral at the home of his parents. He was later buried at a church cemetery in Thomasville.

Meanwhile, in the press, Lewis' death was portrayed as an unfortunate, but accidental, tragedy — a 14-year-old pretended he was going to shoot his friend, and then, to his horror, he did exactly that. Even when High Point police brought Elvin in for questioning, the case seemed pretty cut and dried.

Until police tossed the kid in jail on a murder charge.

"Evidence, it was said, had been secured to the effect that Cagle had threatened to shoot young Horne several times before he actually fired," The Enterprise reported. "The boy was ordered held in jail for trial."

At a preliminary hearing, the two boys not involved in the shooting testified that they believed Elvin was aiming his shotgun over Lewis' head, in the direction of a distant hickory bush, when he pulled the trigger. But Lewis, who had been squatting down, stood up just as Elvin took the shot.

Accident or not, Elvin was bound over to Superior Court, where — some three months after the shooting — he finally was acquitted when the jury determined Lewis' death had been an accident.

Elvin, though, still faced the punishment of living with himself and what he'd done for the rest of his life — and sometimes, that can be the harshest punishment imaginable.

